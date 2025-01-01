MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryOpenCLBufferFree
- BufferCreate
- BufferFree
- BufferFromArray
- BufferRead
- BufferWrite
- Execute
- GetContext
- GetKernel
- GetKernelName
- GetProgram
- Initialize
- KernelCreate
- KernelFree
- SetArgument
- SetArgumentBuffer
- SetArgumentLocalMemory
- SetBuffersCount
- SetKernelsCount
- Shutdown
- SupportDouble
BufferFree
Deletes buffer at the specified index.
bool BufferFree(
Parameters
buffer_index
[in] Index buffer.
Return Value
In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false.