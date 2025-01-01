DocumentationSections
SetArgumentLocalMemory

Sets a parameter in local memory for the OpenCL function at the specified index.

bool  SetArgumentLocalMemory(
   const int  kernel_index,          // index of the kernel
   const int  arg_index,             // index of the function argument
   const int  local_memory_size      // size of the local memory
   );

Parameters

kernel_index

[in]  Index of the kernel object.

arg_index

[in]  Index of the function argument.

local_memory_size

[in]  Size of the local memory.

Return Value

In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false.