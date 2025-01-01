MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryOpenCLSetArgumentLocalMemory
SetArgumentLocalMemory
Sets a parameter in local memory for the OpenCL function at the specified index.
bool SetArgumentLocalMemory(
Parameters
kernel_index
[in] Index of the kernel object.
arg_index
[in] Index of the function argument.
local_memory_size
[in] Size of the local memory.
Return Value
In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false.