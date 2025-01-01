MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryOpenCLKernelCreate
- BufferCreate
- BufferFree
- BufferFromArray
- BufferRead
- BufferWrite
- Execute
- GetContext
- GetKernel
- GetKernelName
- GetProgram
- Initialize
- KernelCreate
- KernelFree
- SetArgument
- SetArgumentBuffer
- SetArgumentLocalMemory
- SetBuffersCount
- SetKernelsCount
- Shutdown
- SupportDouble
KernelCreate
Creates an entry point into the OpenCL program at the specified index.
bool KernelCreate(
Parameters
kernel_index
[in] Index of the kernel object.
kernel_name
[in] Name of the kernel object.
Return Value
In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false.