SetArgumentBuffer

Sets an OpenCL buffer as a parameter of the OpenCL function at the specified index.

bool SetArgumentBuffer(

const int kernel_index,

const int arg_index,

const int buffer_index

);

Parameters

kernel_index

[in] Index of the kernel object.

arg_index

[in] Index of the function argument.

buffer_index

[in] Index buffer.

Return Value

In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false.