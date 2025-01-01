Lavorare con i database

Le funzioni per lavorare con i database usano il popolare e facile-da-usare motore SQLite. Una caratteristica importante di questo motore è che l'intero database è inserito in un singolo file standard situato sul PC dell'utente.

The functions allow for convenient creation of tables, adding data to them, performing modifications and sampling using simple SQL requests:

receiving trading history and quotes from any formats,

saving optimization and test results,

preparing and exchanging data with other analysis packages,

storing MQL5 application settings and status.

Queries allow using statistical and mathematical functions.

The functions for working with databases allow you to replace the most repetitive large data array handling operations with SQL requests, so that it is often possible to use the DatabaseExecute/DatabasePrepare calls instead of programming complex loops and comparisons. Use the DatabaseReadBind function to conveniently obtain query results in a ready-made structure. The function allows reading all record fields at once within a single call.

To accelerate reading, writing and modification, a database can be opened/created in RAM with the DATABASE_OPEN_MEMORY flag, although such a database is available only to a specific application and is not shared. When working with databases located on the hard disk, bulk data inserts/changes should be wrapped in transactions using DatabaseTransactionBegin/DatabaseTransactionCommit/DatabaseTransactionRollback. This accelerates the process hundreds of times.

Per iniziare a lavorare con le funzioni, leggi l'articolo SQLite: gestione nativa dei database SQL in MQL5.

Funzione Azione DatabaseOpen Apre o crea un database in un file specificato DatabaseClose Chiude un database DatabaseImport Importa i dati da un file in una tabella DatabaseExport Esporta una tabella o un risultato di esecuzione di una richiesta SQL in un file CSV DatabasePrint Stampa una tabella o un risultato di esecuzione di una richiesta SQL nel journal degli experts DatabaseTableExists Verifica la presenza della tabella in un database DatabaseExecute Esegue una richiesta ad un database specificato DatabasePrepare Crea un handle di una richiesta, che può quindi essere eseguita utilizzando DatabaseRead() DatabaseReset Reimposta una richiesta, come dopo aver chiamato DatabasePrepare() DatabaseBind Imposta un valore di parametro in una richiesta DatabaseBindArray Imposta un array come valore di parametro DatabaseRead Passa alla voce successiva a seguito di una richiesta DatabaseFinalize Rimuove una richiesta creata in DatabasePrepare() DatabaseTransactionBegin Inizia l'esecuzione della transazione DatabaseTransactionCommit Completa l'esecuzione della transazione DatabaseTransactionRollback Ripristina le transazioni DatabaseColumnsCount Ottiene il numero di campi in una richiesta DatabaseColumnName Ottiene un nome campo per indice DatabaseColumnType Ottiene un tipo di campo per indice DatabaseColumnSize Ottiene una dimensione del campo in byte DatabaseColumnText Ottiene un valore di campo come stringa dal record corrente DatabaseColumnInteger Ottiene il valore del tipo int dal record corrente DatabaseColumnLong Ottiene il valore di tipo long dal record corrente DatabaseColumnDouble Ottiene il valore di tipo double dal record corrente DatabaseColumnBlob Ottiene un valore di campo come un array dal record corrente

Statistical functions:

mode – mode

median – median (50th percentile)

percentile_25 – 25th percentile

percentile_75

percentile_90

percentile_95

percentile_99

stddev or stddev_samp — sample standard deviation

stddev_pop — population standard deviation

variance or var_samp — sample variance

var_pop — population variance

Mathematical functions

acos(X) – arccosine in radians

acosh(X) – hyperbolic arccosine

asin(X) – arcsine in radians

asinh(X) – hyperbolic arcsine

atan(X) – arctangent in radians

atan2(X,Y) – arctangent in radians of the X/Y ratio

atanh(X) – hyperbolic arctangent

ceil(X) – rounding up to an integer

ceiling(X) – rounding up to an integer

cos(X) – angle cosine in radians

cosh(X) – hyperbolic cosine

degrees(X) – convert radians into the angle

exp(X) – exponent

floor(X) – rounding down to an integer

ln(X) – natural logarithm

log(B,X) – logarithm to the indicated base

log(X) – decimal logarithm

log10(X) – decimal logarithm

log2(X) – logarithm to base 2

mod(X,Y) – remainder of division

pi() – approximate Pi

pow(X,Y) – power by the indicated base

power(X,Y) – power by the indicated base

radians(X) – convert the angle into radians

sin(X) – angle sine in radians

sinh(X) – hyperbolic sine

sqrt(X) – square root

tan(X) – angle tangent in radians

tanh(X) – hyperbolic tangent

trunc(X) – truncate to an integer closest to 0

