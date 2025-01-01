Color Type

The color type is intended for storing information about color and occupies 4 bytes in memory. The first byte is ignored, the remaining 3 bytes contain the RGB-components.

Color constants can be represented in three ways: literally, by integers, or by name (for named Web-colors only).

Literal representation consists of three parts representing numerical rate values of the three main color components: red, green, blue. The constant starts with C and is enclosed in single quotes. Numerical rate values of a color component lie in the range from 0 to 255.

Integer-valued representation is written in a form of hexadecimal or a decimal number. A hexadecimal number looks like 0x00BBGGRR, where RR is the rate of the red color component, GG - of the green one, and BB - of the blue one. Decimal constants are not directly reflected in the RGB. They represent a decimal value of the hexadecimal integer representation.

Specific colors reflect the so-called Web-colors set.

Examples:

//--- Literals

C'128,128,128' // Gray

C'0x00,0x00,0xFF' // Blue

//color names

clrRed // Red

clrYellow // Yellow

clrBlack // Black

//--- Integral representations

0xFFFFFF // White

16777215 // White

0x008000 // Green

32768 // Green

See also

Web Colors, ColorToString, StringToColor, Typecasting