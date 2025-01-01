- Trade Server Return Codes
- Compiler Warnings
- Compilation Errors
- Runtime Errors
Compiler Warnings
Compiler warnings are shown for informational purposes only and are not error messages.
|
Code
|
Description
|
Incomplete record of a date in the datetime string
|
Wrong number in the datetime string for the date. Requirements:
Year 1970 <= X <= 3000
Month 0 <X <= 12
Day 0 <X <= 31/30/28 (29 )....
|
Wrong number of datetime string for time. Requirements:
Hour 0 <= X <24
Minute 0 <= X <60
|
Invalid color in RGB format: one of RGB components is less than 0 or greater than 255
|
Unknown character of the escape sequences.
Known: \n \r \t \\ \" \' \X \x
|
Too large volume of local variables (> 512Kb) of the function, reduce the number
|
Enumeration already defined (duplication) - members will be added to the first definition
|
Overriding macro
|
The variable is declared but is not used anywhere
|
Constructor must be of void type
|
Destructor must be of void type
|
Constant does not fit in the range of integers (X> _UI64_MAX | | X <_I64_MIN) and will be converted to the double type
|
Too long HEX - more than 16 significant characters (senior nibbles are cut)
|
No nibbles in HEX string "0x"
|
No function - nothing to be performed
|
A non-initialized variable is used
|
Function has no body, and is not called
|
Possible loss of data at typecasting. Example: int x = (double) z;
|
Loss of accuracy (of data) when converting a constant. Example: int x = M_PI
|
Difference between the signs of operands in the operations of comparison. Example: (char) c1> (uchar) c2
|
Problems with function importing - declaration of #import is required or import of functions is closed
|
Too large description - extra characters will not be included in the executable file
|
The number of indicator buffers declared is less than required
|
No color to plot a graphical series in the indicator
|
No graphical series to draw the indicator
|
'OnStart' handler function not found in the script
|
'OnStart' handler function is defined with wrong parameters
|
'OnStart' function can be defined only in a script
|
'OnInit' function is defined with wrong parameters
|
'OnInit' function is not used in scripts
|
'OnDeinit' function is defined with wrong parameters
|
'OnDeinit' function is not used in scripts
|
Two 'OnCalculate' functions are defined. OnCalculate () at one price array will be used
|
Overfilling detected when calculating a complex integer constant
|
Probably, the variable is not initialized.
|
This declaration makes it impossible to refer to the local variable declared on the specified line
|
This declaration makes it impossible to refer to the global variable declared on the specified line
|
Cannot be used for static allocated array
|
This variable declaration hides predefined variable
|
Using a variable or bool type expression in mathematical operations is unsafe
|
The result of applying the unary minus operator to an unsigned ulong type is undefined
|
The version specified in the #property version property is unacceptable for the Market section; the correct format of #property version id "XXX.YYY"
|
Empty controlled statement found
|
Invalid function return type or incorrect parameters during declaration of the event handler function
|
An implicit cast of structures to one type is required
|
This declaration makes direct access to the member of a class declared in the specified string impossible. Access will be possible only with the scope resolution operation ::
|
Binary constant is too big, high-order digits will be truncated
|
Parameter in the method of the inherited class has a different const modifier, the derived function has overloaded the parent function
|
Negative or too large shift value in shift bitwise operation, execution result is undefined
|
Function must return a value
|
void function returns a value
|
Not all control paths return a value
|
Expressions are not allowed on a global scope
|
Check operator precedence for possible error; use parentheses to clarify precedence
|
Two OnCalCulate() are defined. OHLC version will be used
|
Struct has no members, size assigned to 1 byte
|
Return value of the function should be checked
|
Resource indicator is compiled for debugging. That slows down the performance. Please recompile the indicator to increase performance
|
Too great character code in the string, must be in the range 0 to 65535
|
Unrecognized character in the string
|
No indicator window property (setting the display in the main window or a subwindow) is defined. Property #property indicator_chart_window is applied