MQL5 Reference Compiler Warnings 

Compiler Warnings

Compiler warnings are shown for informational purposes only and are not error messages.

Code

Description

21

Incomplete record of a date in the datetime string

22

Wrong number in the datetime string for the date. Requirements:

  Year 1970 <= X <= 3000

  Month 0 <X <= 12

  Day 0 <X <= 31/30/28 (29 )....

23

Wrong number of datetime string for time. Requirements:

  Hour    0 <= X <24

  Minute 0 <= X <60

24

Invalid color in RGB format: one of RGB components is less than 0 or greater than 255

25

Unknown character of the escape sequences.

  Known: \n \r \t \\ \" \' \X \x

26

Too large volume of local variables (> 512Kb) of the function, reduce the number

29

Enumeration already defined (duplication) - members will be added to the first definition

30

Overriding macro

31

The variable is declared but is not used anywhere

32

Constructor must be of void type

33

Destructor must be of void type

34

Constant does not fit in the range of integers (X> _UI64_MAX | | X <_I64_MIN) and will be converted to the double type

35

Too long HEX - more than 16 significant characters (senior nibbles are cut)

36

No nibbles in HEX string "0x"

37

No function - nothing to be performed

38

A non-initialized variable is used

41

Function has no body, and is not called

43

Possible loss of data at typecasting. Example: int x = (double) z;

44

Loss of accuracy (of data) when converting a constant. Example: int x = M_PI

45

Difference between the signs of operands in the operations of comparison. Example: (char) c1> (uchar) c2

46

Problems with function importing - declaration of #import is required or import of functions is closed

47

Too large description - extra characters will not be included in the executable file

48

The number of indicator buffers declared is less than required

49

No color to plot a graphical series in the indicator

50

No graphical series to draw the indicator

51

'OnStart' handler function not found in the script

52

'OnStart' handler function is defined with wrong parameters

53

'OnStart' function can be defined only in a script

54

'OnInit' function is defined with wrong parameters

55

'OnInit' function is not used in scripts

56

'OnDeinit' function is defined with wrong parameters

57

'OnDeinit' function is not used in scripts

58

Two 'OnCalculate' functions are defined. OnCalculate () at one price array will be used

59

Overfilling detected when calculating a complex integer constant

60

Probably, the variable is not initialized.

61

This declaration makes it impossible to refer to the local variable declared on the specified line

62

This declaration makes it impossible to refer to the global variable declared on the specified line

63

Cannot be used for static allocated array

64

This variable declaration hides predefined variable

65

The value of the expression is always true/false

66

Using a variable or bool type expression in mathematical operations is unsafe

67

The result of applying the unary minus operator to an unsigned ulong type is undefined

68

The version specified in the #property version property is unacceptable for the Market section; the correct format of #property version id "XXX.YYY"

69

Empty controlled statement found

70

Invalid function return type or incorrect parameters during declaration of the event handler function

71

An implicit cast of structures to one type is required

72

This declaration makes direct access to the member of a class declared in the specified string impossible. Access will be possible only with the scope resolution operation ::

73

Binary constant is too big, high-order digits will be truncated

74

Parameter in the method of the inherited class has a different const modifier, the derived function has overloaded the parent function

75

Negative or too large shift value in shift bitwise operation, execution result is undefined

76

Function must return a value

77

void function returns a value

78

Not all control paths return a value

79

Expressions are not allowed on a global scope

80

Check operator precedence for possible error; use parentheses to clarify precedence

81

Two OnCalCulate() are defined. OHLC version will be used

82

Struct has no members, size assigned to 1 byte

83

Return value of the function should be checked

84

Resource indicator is compiled for debugging. That slows down the performance. Please recompile the indicator to increase performance

85

Too great character code in the string, must be in the range 0 to 65535

86

Unrecognized character in the string

87

No indicator window property (setting the display in the main window or a subwindow) is defined. Property #property indicator_chart_window is applied