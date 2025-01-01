21 Incomplete record of a date in the datetime string

22 Wrong number in the datetime string for the date. Requirements: Year 1970 <= X <= 3000 Month 0 <X <= 12 Day 0 <X <= 31/30/28 (29 )....

23 Wrong number of datetime string for time. Requirements: Hour 0 <= X <24 Minute 0 <= X <60

24 Invalid color in RGB format: one of RGB components is less than 0 or greater than 255

25 Unknown character of the escape sequences. Known:

\r \t \\ \" \' \X \x

26 Too large volume of local variables (> 512Kb) of the function, reduce the number

29 Enumeration already defined (duplication) - members will be added to the first definition

30 Overriding macro

31 The variable is declared but is not used anywhere

32 Constructor must be of void type

33 Destructor must be of void type

34 Constant does not fit in the range of integers (X> _UI64_MAX | | X <_I64_MIN) and will be converted to the double type

35 Too long HEX - more than 16 significant characters (senior nibbles are cut)

36 No nibbles in HEX string "0x"

37 No function - nothing to be performed

38 A non-initialized variable is used

41 Function has no body, and is not called

43 Possible loss of data at typecasting. Example: int x = (double) z;

44 Loss of accuracy (of data) when converting a constant. Example: int x = M_PI

45 Difference between the signs of operands in the operations of comparison. Example: (char) c1> (uchar) c2

46 Problems with function importing - declaration of #import is required or import of functions is closed

47 Too large description - extra characters will not be included in the executable file

48 The number of indicator buffers declared is less than required

49 No color to plot a graphical series in the indicator

50 No graphical series to draw the indicator

51 'OnStart' handler function not found in the script

52 'OnStart' handler function is defined with wrong parameters

53 'OnStart' function can be defined only in a script

54 'OnInit' function is defined with wrong parameters

55 'OnInit' function is not used in scripts

56 'OnDeinit' function is defined with wrong parameters

57 'OnDeinit' function is not used in scripts

59 Overfilling detected when calculating a complex integer constant

60 Probably, the variable is not initialized.

61 This declaration makes it impossible to refer to the local variable declared on the specified line

62 This declaration makes it impossible to refer to the global variable declared on the specified line

63 Cannot be used for static allocated array

64 This variable declaration hides predefined variable

65 The value of the expression is always true/false

66 Using a variable or bool type expression in mathematical operations is unsafe

67 The result of applying the unary minus operator to an unsigned ulong type is undefined

68 The version specified in the #property version property is unacceptable for the Market section; the correct format of #property version id "XXX.YYY"

69 Empty controlled statement found

70 Invalid function return type or incorrect parameters during declaration of the event handler function

71 An implicit cast of structures to one type is required

72 This declaration makes direct access to the member of a class declared in the specified string impossible. Access will be possible only with the scope resolution operation ::

73 Binary constant is too big, high-order digits will be truncated

74 Parameter in the method of the inherited class has a different const modifier, the derived function has overloaded the parent function

75 Negative or too large shift value in shift bitwise operation, execution result is undefined

77 void function returns a value

78 Not all control paths return a value

79 Expressions are not allowed on a global scope

80 Check operator precedence for possible error; use parentheses to clarify precedence

81 Two OnCalCulate() are defined. OHLC version will be used

82 Struct has no members, size assigned to 1 byte

83 Return value of the function should be checked

84 Resource indicator is compiled for debugging. That slows down the performance. Please recompile the indicator to increase performance

85 Too great character code in the string, must be in the range 0 to 65535

86 Unrecognized character in the string