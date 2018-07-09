This indicator is based on indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma and on the analysis of its multiple signal lines. Signal lines calculation algorithm is as follows. Any period value from the multitude of signal lines is calculated using arithmetic progression:

SignalPeriod(Number) = StartLength + Number * Step

The value of Number variable ranges from zero to StepsTotal. The obtained values ​​of the periods are added to the array of variables and are used at each tick of the indicator to get an array of the indicator's smoothed values. Based on that array, the directions of the current trend are calculated for each smoothing, and the numbers of positive and negative trends are found for the entire array the smoothed AbsolutelyNoLagLwma values.

The final numbers of positive and negative trends are smoothed and used as the indicator lines that form a color histogram displayed using the DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 style class. Trend direction in this indicator is determined by the histogram color, while its power is determined by the histogram width.

To indicate the trend, four colors are used for each of the two trend directions: If the histogram values do not enter the overbought/oversold areas, then the indicator colors are darker, while they become lighter when the overbought/oversold levels are broken through.

Inputs of the indicator are

input uint FLength= 7 ; input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_; input Smooth_Method W_Method=MODE_JJMA; input int StartLength= 3 ; input int WPhase= 100 ; input uint Step= 5 ; input uint StepsTotal= 10 ; input Smooth_Method SmoothMethod=MODE_JJMA; input int SmoothLength= 3 ; input int SmoothPhase= 100 ; input uint UpLevel= 80 ; input uint DnLevel= 20 ; input color UpLevelsColor=Blue; input color DnLevelsColor=Blue; input STYLE Levelstyle=DASH_; input WIDTH LevelsWidth=Width_1;

Smoothing algorithms can be selected out of ten possible versions:

SMA - simple Moving Average; EMA - exponential Moving Average; SMMA - smoothed Moving Average; LWMA - linear weighted moving average; JJMA - adaptive averaging JMA; JurX - ultralinear averaging; ParMA - parabolic smoothing; T3 - Tillson's multiple exponential smoothing; VIDYA - smoothing with the use of Tushar Chande algorithm; AMA - smoothing using Perry Kaufman's algorithm.

It should be noted that Phase type parameters for different smoothing algorithms have completely different meaning. For JMA it is an external Phase variable changing from -100 to +100. For T3 it is a smoothing ratio multiplied by 100 for better visualization, for the VIDYA it is a CMO oscillator period and for the AMA it is a slow EMA period. In other algorithms these parameters do not affect the averaging. For AMA fast EMA period is a fixed and equal to 2 by default value. The ratio of raising to the power is also equal to 2 for AMA.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was described in detail in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".





Fig 1. Inicator UltraAbsolutelyNoLagLwma