CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

JJurX - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
9615
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
jjurx.mq5 (7.46 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (133.8 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This moving average is a slow adaptive trend line with ultralinear and JMA smoothings.

The moving average is calculated the following way:

JJurX[bar] = JMA(Jurx(PRICE[bar]))

where:

  • JurX() - JurX ultralinear smoothing algorithm;
  • JMA() - JMA adaptive smoothing algorithm;
  • PRICE[] - price series value;
  • bar - current bar index.

Additional JMA smoothing is used to improve the smoothing of the final indicator. The indicator uses the CJJMA class of the smoothalgorithms.mqh library. The use of the class was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

JJurX

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/436

2pbIdealMA 2pbIdealMA

2pbIdeal1MA.mq5 and 2pbIdeal3MA.mq5 indicators are the moving averages with the smoothing algorithm developed by Neutron.

PriceChannel_Stop PriceChannel_Stop

The indicator generates market entry signals and draws the line of Stop Loss orders positioning.

Extrapolator Extrapolator

Extrapolator is a result of a long-term research in the field of Timeseries Forecasting. This indicator forecasts future price behavior.

Go Go

The simplest trend indicator.