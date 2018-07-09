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ColorJFatl_x2_cloud_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Two indicators ColorJFatl from different timeframes, the area between lines being filled with a cloud, the color of which corresponds with the trend direction on the market
//+-------------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+-------------------------------------+ input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame1=PERIOD_H1;//Chart timeframe input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame2=PERIOD_H4;//Chart timeframe //+-------------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+-------------------------------------+ input uint Length=5; //smoothing depth input int Phase=-100; //smoothing parameter, //for JJMA that can change withing the range -100 ... +100. It impacts the quality of the intermediate process of smoothing; // For VIDIA, it is the CMO period, for AMA, it is the period of slow moving average input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_;//Price constant input int Shift=0; // Horizontal indicator shift in bars input int PriceShift=0; // vertical shift of the indicator in points //+-------------------------------------+
For the indicator to operate, indicator ColorJFatl.ex5 must be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig 1. Indicator ColorJFatl_x2_cloud_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20977
Exp_AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_X2
Trend-following trading system Exp_AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_X2 based on the signals of two indicators AbsolutelyNoLagLwmaUltraAbsolutelyNoLagLwma
This indicator is based on indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma and on the analysis of its multiple signal lines