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Indicators

ColorJFatl_x2_cloud_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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ColorJFatl_x2_cloud_HTF.mq5 (20.78 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
ColorJFatl.mq5 (8.42 KB) view
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Two indicators ColorJFatl from different timeframes, the area between lines being filled with a cloud, the color of which corresponds with the trend direction on the market

//+-------------------------------------+
//|   INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS        |
//+-------------------------------------+ 
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame1=PERIOD_H1;//Chart timeframe
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame2=PERIOD_H4;//Chart timeframe
//+-------------------------------------+
//|   INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS        |
//+-------------------------------------+
input uint Length=5; //smoothing depth                    
input int Phase=-100; //smoothing parameter,
                      //for JJMA that can change withing the range -100 ... +100. It impacts the quality of the intermediate process of smoothing;
// For VIDIA, it is the CMO period, for AMA, it is the period of slow moving average
input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_;//Price constant
input int Shift=0; // Horizontal indicator shift in bars
input int PriceShift=0; // vertical shift of the indicator in points
//+-------------------------------------+

For the indicator to operate, indicator ColorJFatl.ex5 must be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig 1. Indicator ColorJFatl_x2_cloud_HTF

Fig 1. Indicator ColorJFatl_x2_cloud_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20977

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