Trend-following trading system Exp_AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_X2 is based on the signals of two indicators AbsolutelyNoLagLwma. The first indicator determines the direction of the slow trend based on the line color. The second indicator determines the moment for opening a trade, when the line color changes. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if two conditions are met:

Signals of the fast and slow trend match; Direction of the fast trend has changed.





Input parameters of the Expert Advisor

sinput string Trade= "Trade Management" ; input double MM= 0.1 ; input MarginMode MMMode=LOT; input uint StopLoss_= 1000 ; input uint TakeProfit_= 2000 ; sinput string MustTrade= "Trade Permissions" ; input int Deviation_= 10 ; input bool BuyPosOpen= true ; input bool SellPosOpen= true ; sinput string Filter= "SLOW TRADE PARAMETERS" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H6 ; input uint Length= 7 ; input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_; input uint SignalBar= 1 ; input bool BuyPosClose= true ; input bool SellPosClose= true ; sinput string Input= "ENTRY PARAMETERS" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame_= PERIOD_M30 ; input uint Length_= 7 ; input Applied_price_ IPC_=PRICE_CLOSE_; input uint SignalBar_= 1 ; input bool BuyPosClose_= false ; input bool SellPosClose_= false ;

String parameters with text in the code of input parameters are only for better visualization of the input parametera window of the expert.

Indicators AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_HTF in the EA are only designed for a more convenient visualization of trends in the Strategy Tester; and they do not work in any other modes.

For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled files of indicators AbsolutelyNoLagLwma.ex5 and AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_HTF.ex5 must be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Testing results for USDJPY over the year 2016, slow trend on H6, and entry by fast trend on M30:

Fig 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Fig. 2. Testing results chart