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Exp_AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_X2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Trend-following trading system Exp_AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_X2 is based on the signals of two indicators AbsolutelyNoLagLwma. The first indicator determines the direction of the slow trend based on the line color. The second indicator determines the moment for opening a trade, when the line color changes. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if two conditions are met:
- Signals of the fast and slow trend match;
- Direction of the fast trend has changed.
Input parameters of the Expert Advisor
//+-------------------------------------------------+ //| Input parameters of the EA indicator | //+-------------------------------------------------+ sinput string Trade="Trade Management"; //+============== TRADE MANAGEMENT ==============+ input double MM=0.1; //Share of a deposit in a deal input MarginMode MMMode=LOT; //lot size detection method input uint StopLoss_=1000; //Stop Loss in points input uint TakeProfit_=2000; //Take Profit in points sinput string MustTrade="Trade Permissions"; //+============== TRADE PERMISSIONS ==============+ input int Deviation_=10; //Max price deviation in points input bool BuyPosOpen=true; //Permission to enter long positions input bool SellPosOpen=true; //Permission to enter short positions //+-------------------------------------------------+ //| Input parameters of the filter indicator | //+-------------------------------------------------+ sinput string Filter="SLOW TRADE PARAMETERS"; //+============== TRADE PARAMETERS ==============+ input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H6; //1 Chart period for the trend input uint Length=7; // smoothing depth input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_; // price constant input uint SignalBar=1; // bar number for getting the entry signal input bool BuyPosClose=true; // Permission to close long positions by trend input bool SellPosClose=true; // Permission to close short positions by trend //+-------------------------------------------------+ //| Input parameters of the entry indicator | //+-------------------------------------------------+ sinput string Input="ENTRY PARAMETERS"; //+=============== ENTRY PARAMETERS ===============+ input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame_=PERIOD_M30; //2 Chart period for entry input uint Length_=7; // smoothing depth input Applied_price_ IPC_=PRICE_CLOSE_; // price constant input uint SignalBar_=1; // bar number to get an entry signal input bool BuyPosClose_=false; // Permission to close long positions by signal input bool SellPosClose_=false; // Permission to close short positions by signal //+-------------------------------------------------+
String parameters with text in the code of input parameters are only for better visualization of the input parametera window of the expert.
Indicators AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_HTF in the EA are only designed for a more convenient visualization of trends in the Strategy Tester; and they do not work in any other modes.
For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled files of indicators AbsolutelyNoLagLwma.ex5 and AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_HTF.ex5 must be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Testing results for USDJPY over the year 2016, slow trend on H6, and entry by fast trend on M30:
Fig 1. Examples of deals on the chart
Fig. 2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20976
This indicator is based on indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma and on the analysis of its multiple signal linesPCI
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