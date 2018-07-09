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Indicators

PCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
PCI.mq5 (13.91 KB) view
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Oscillator Phase Change Index is the market phase change index that helps identify the current phase (stage) of the market.

It has four configurable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Applied price - calculation price
  • Overbought - overbought level
  • Oversold - oversold level

Calculation:

PCI = 100 * Up/(Up+Dn)

where:

if Price[i-Period] > Gradient
Up = Sum(Abs(Price[i-Period] - Gradient))
 

if Price[i-Period] < Gradient
Dn = Sum(Abs(Price[i-Period] - Gradient))
 

Gradient[i] = Price[i-Period] + Momentum[i] * i
Momentum[i] = (Price[i]-Price[i-Period+1]) / Period
Price -- Applied price

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20974

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