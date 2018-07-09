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PCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Oscillator Phase Change Index is the market phase change index that helps identify the current phase (stage) of the market.
It has four configurable parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Applied price - calculation price
- Overbought - overbought level
- Oversold - oversold level
Calculation:
PCI = 100 * Up/(Up+Dn)
where:
if Price[i-Period] > Gradient Up = Sum(Abs(Price[i-Period] - Gradient))
if Price[i-Period] < Gradient Dn = Sum(Abs(Price[i-Period] - Gradient))
Gradient[i] = Price[i-Period] + Momentum[i] * i Momentum[i] = (Price[i]-Price[i-Period+1]) / Period Price -- Applied price
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20974
Moving averages on charts M5, M15, H1 are analyzed. The presence of the iMA (Moving Average, MA) "fan" is checked simultaneously on all three charts (M5, M15, and H1).EES Hedger
This utility tracks positions opened manually or by another EA for the current symbol and opens an opposite position. Opening the positions is tracked in OnTradeTransaction.
This indicator is based on indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma and on the analysis of its multiple signal linesExp_AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_X2
Trend-following trading system Exp_AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_X2 based on the signals of two indicators AbsolutelyNoLagLwma