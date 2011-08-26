CodeBaseSections
ParMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
9131
(18)
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (133.8 KB) view
parma.mq5 (4.43 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
Real author:

alexjou

Moving average indicator based on parabolic approximation of price. Quite remarkable algorithm of parabolic price approximation is used in this indicator for smoothing.

The indicator uses the CParMA class of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library. The use of this class is described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

  • Place smoothalgorithms.mqh library to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include.
  • The indicator parma.mq5 must be placed to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

ParMA

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/433

