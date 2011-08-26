Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ParMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
- Nikolay Kositsin
- Views:
- 9131
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Moving average indicator based on parabolic approximation of price. Quite remarkable algorithm of parabolic price approximation is used in this indicator for smoothing.
The indicator uses the CParMA class of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library. The use of this class is described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
- Place smoothalgorithms.mqh library to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include.
- The indicator parma.mq5 must be placed to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/433