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Indicators

AbsolutelyNoLagLWMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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A moving average using double LWMA-averaging and implemented in color.

Fig.1. Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLWMA

Fig.1. Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLWMA

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20775

Martingale Martingale

Dynamic managing the lot size depending on the balance.

2XMA_Ichimoku_Signal 2XMA_Ichimoku_Signal

A semaphore signal indicator using the algorithm of indicator 2XMA_Ichimoku_Oscillator.

ID Compare HH LL and delta base ID Compare HH LL and delta base

This oscillator shows the differences in points between the successive High of bars/candlesticks and Low of bars/candlesticks. It also shows them in different colors, depending on the directions and amount of points set in the properties.

AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_HTF AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_HTF

Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters, alerting when the indicator changes its color.