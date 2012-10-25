Real Author:

Scorpion@fxfisherman.com

The simple oscillator indicator displayed as colored cloud. The color of cloud indicates the direction of trend.

Indicator Input Parameters:

input uint HL_Period= 55 ; input Smooth_Method SmoothMethod=MODE_JJMA; input uint SmoothLength= 3 ; input int SmoothPhase= 100 ; input uint UpLevel= 80 ; input uint DnLevel= 20 ; input color UpLevelsColor=Purple; input color DnLevelsColor=Purple; input STYLE Levelstyle=DASH_; input WIDTH LevelsWidth=Width_1;

This indicator allows to select averaging algorithms out of ten possible versions:

SMA - simple moving average EMA - exponential moving average SMMA - smoothed moving average LWMA - linear weighted moving average JJMA - JMA adaptive average JurX - ultralinear smoothing ParMA - parabolic smoothing T3 - Tillson's multiple exponential smoothing VIDYA - smoothing with the use of the Tushar Chande's algorithm AMA - smoothing with the use of the Perry Kaufman's algorithm

It should be noted that Phase parameters for different smoothing algorithms have completely different meaning. For JMA it is the Phase external variable changing from -100 to +100. For T3 it is the smoothing ratio multiplied by 100 for better visualization, for VIDYA it is the CMO oscillator period and for AMA it is the slow EMA period. In other algorithms these parameters do not affect smoothing. For AMA, the fast EMA period has a fixed value and is equal to 2 by default. The ratio of raising to the power is also equal to 2 for AMA.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1 The XPercentR-PCR Indicator

