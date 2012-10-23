Join our fan page
CandleTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The CandleTrend indicator displays price movement directions from six different timeframes: H4, H8, H12, Daily, Weekly, Monthly. Downtrend paints squares in red, uptrend - in green.
Indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input color UpColor=LimeGreen; // currency uptrend color input color DnColor=Red; // currency downtrend color input color ZrColor=Gray; // no change color input int FontSize=11; // font size input type_font FontType=Font14; // font type input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_LEFT_LOWER; // location corner input uint Y_=20; // vertical location input uint X_=5; // horizontal location
Fig.1 The CandleTrend Indicator
Place GetFontName.mqh library file to the 'terminal_directory\MQL5\Include' folder.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1028
