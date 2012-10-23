CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

CandleTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
11564
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
getfontname.mqh (5.09 KB) view
candletrend.mq5 (10.76 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The CandleTrend indicator displays price movement directions from six different timeframes: H4, H8, H12, Daily, Weekly, Monthly. Downtrend paints squares in red, uptrend - in green.

Indicator input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input color  UpColor=LimeGreen;  // currency uptrend color
input color  DnColor=Red;        // currency downtrend color
input color  ZrColor=Gray;       // no change color
input int    FontSize=11;        // font size
input type_font FontType=Font14; // font type
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_LEFT_LOWER; // location corner
input uint Y_=20;                                     // vertical location
input uint X_=5;                                      // horizontal location

Fig.1 The CandleTrend Indicator

Fig.1 The CandleTrend Indicator

Place GetFontName.mqh library file to the 'terminal_directory\MQL5\Include' folder.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1028

CCIT3_Simple CCIT3_Simple

Modified CCIT3 indicator

BubblesAndDrops BubblesAndDrops

The indicator shows possible price movement direction.

XPercentR-PCR XPercentR-PCR

The simple oscillator indicator displayed as colored cloud.

PercentInfo PercentInfo

PercentInfo gives information on the rise and drop in prices expressed as a percentage and in points as obtained from the three largest time frames of the currency chart. Simple and good information assistant.