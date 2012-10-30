CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

PercentInfo - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
6588
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real Author:

Arif Endro Nugroho

PercentInfo gives information on the rise and drop in prices expressed as a percentage and in points as obtained from the three largest time frames of the currency chart. Simple and good information assistant.

Indicator input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//|  Indicator input parameters                  |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input color  UpColor=Teal;//color for the upward move
input color  DnColor=Magenta;//color for the downward move
input color  ZrColor=Gray;//color for no change
input int    FontSize=11; //font size
input type_font FontType=Font14; //font type
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_LEFT_LOWER; //location corner
input uint Y_=20; //vertical location
input uint X_=5; //horizontal location 

Fig.1 The PercentInfo Indicator

Fig.1 The PercentInfo Indicator

The GetFontName.mqh library should be available in the 'terminal_directory\MQL5\Include' folder for the operation of the indicator.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1029

XPercentR-PCR XPercentR-PCR

The simple oscillator indicator displayed as colored cloud.

CandleTrend CandleTrend

The CandleTrend indicator displays price movement directions from six different timeframes.

CCIT3_noReCalc CCIT3_noReCalc

The CCIT3_Simple indicator modified.

Fast ZigZag Fast ZigZag

The easiest and fastest zigzag.