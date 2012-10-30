Real Author:

Arif Endro Nugroho

PercentInfo gives information on the rise and drop in prices expressed as a percentage and in points as obtained from the three largest time frames of the currency chart. Simple and good information assistant.

Indicator input parameters:



input color UpColor=Teal; input color DnColor=Magenta; input color ZrColor=Gray; input int FontSize= 11 ; input type_font FontType=Font14; input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner= CORNER_LEFT_LOWER ; input uint Y_= 20 ; input uint X_= 5 ;





Fig.1 The PercentInfo Indicator

The GetFontName.mqh library should be available in the 'terminal_directory\MQL5\Include' folder for the operation of the indicator.

