PercentInfo - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real Author:
Arif Endro Nugroho
PercentInfo gives information on the rise and drop in prices expressed as a percentage and in points as obtained from the three largest time frames of the currency chart. Simple and good information assistant.
Indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input color UpColor=Teal;//color for the upward move input color DnColor=Magenta;//color for the downward move input color ZrColor=Gray;//color for no change input int FontSize=11; //font size input type_font FontType=Font14; //font type input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_LEFT_LOWER; //location corner input uint Y_=20; //vertical location input uint X_=5; //horizontal location
Fig.1 The PercentInfo Indicator
The GetFontName.mqh library should be available in the 'terminal_directory\MQL5\Include' folder for the operation of the indicator.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1029
