CCIT3_Simple - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator is based on CCI and uses Tilson's ratio.
The indicator has limitation on the number of calculated bars (Max_bars_calc=100000).
EA_CCIT3 Expert Advisor implements this indicator.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1022
BubblesAndDrops
The indicator shows possible price movement direction.AML Adaptive Market Level
Adaptive Market Level shows the current reference level of the market price. The level is shifted only in case of the price trend movement.
CandleTrend
The CandleTrend indicator displays price movement directions from six different timeframes.XPercentR-PCR
The simple oscillator indicator displayed as colored cloud.