CCIT3_Simple - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Alexander Puzikov
8427
(16)
The indicator is based on CCI and uses Tilson's ratio.

The indicator has limitation on the number of calculated bars (Max_bars_calc=100000).

EA_CCIT3 Expert Advisor implements this indicator.



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1022

BubblesAndDrops BubblesAndDrops

The indicator shows possible price movement direction.

AML Adaptive Market Level AML Adaptive Market Level

Adaptive Market Level shows the current reference level of the market price. The level is shifted only in case of the price trend movement.

CandleTrend CandleTrend

The CandleTrend indicator displays price movement directions from six different timeframes.

XPercentR-PCR XPercentR-PCR

The simple oscillator indicator displayed as colored cloud.