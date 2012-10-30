CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

CCIT3_noReCalc - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Alexander Puzikov | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
6216
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The CCIT3_Simple indicator modified.

The indicator has a limitation on the number of calculated bars (Max_bars_calc=100000). This indicator underlies the EA_CCIT3 Expert Advisor.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1023

PercentInfo PercentInfo

PercentInfo gives information on the rise and drop in prices expressed as a percentage and in points as obtained from the three largest time frames of the currency chart. Simple and good information assistant.

XPercentR-PCR XPercentR-PCR

The simple oscillator indicator displayed as colored cloud.

Fast ZigZag Fast ZigZag

The easiest and fastest zigzag.

EA_AML EA_AML

Expert Advisor that trades based on the AML indicator, at the intersection of the bar with the indicator line.