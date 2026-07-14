Losing Trades Are Part of the Plan

Hello traders,





Let me show you the two numbers that decide whether you can live with my EA — or with any honest trading system:





On my forward-test account, Gold Catalyst wins roughly 12% of its trades. And its average winner is roughly 8 times its average loser.





Most marketing would bury the first number and shout the second. I'm going to put both on the table and walk you through why they belong together, because misunderstanding this pair is the #1 reason people abandon working systems at the worst possible moment.





👉 Gold Catalyst EA MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132275





📌 The math nobody puts on a banner





Imagine 100 trades where each loss costs 1 unit and each win pays 8. At a 12% win rate: 88 losses cost 88 units; 12 wins pay 96. The system is profitable — not despite losing constantly, but through a structure where losing is cheap and winning is expensive for the market.





Now flip it: a system that wins 95% of the time, earning 1 unit per win, but losing 25 per loss. Ninety-five units earned, and it takes just four bad trades to hand nearly all of it back — and the fifth to go negative. That system FEELS wonderful for months. The first one FEELS terrible most weeks. The feelings are lying in both directions.





This is why I keep repeating: never judge a system by its win rate. Judge the whole triangle — win rate, average win, average loss — and how they hold up over a large sample. Mine is drawn from over 2,400 forward trades since March 2024, not from a curated month.





📌 Losing streaks: certain, survivable, and pre-announced





With an 88% chance that any given trade loses, streaks are not a risk — they are a schedule. Ten losses in a row is routine. Twenty will happen regularly. My account's worst run was 46 consecutive stopped trades — each one small and capped, together about a fifth of the account at its sizing — and the system recovered and moved on, because the math never stopped working. Only feelings stopped working.





I publish that number for one reason: the buyer who knows streaks are normal survives them. The buyer who doesn't will switch the EA off at loss fifteen — statistically, right before the winner that would have paid for the whole sequence. The most expensive click in automated trading is the panic-stop in the middle of a planned drawdown.





📌 Process versus outcome — the professional's separation





A losing week tells you almost nothing about a system. The questions that actually matter:





- Did every trade carry its stop loss from the moment it opened? (Process intact.)





- Did any loss exceed its pre-defined cap? (This is the real alarm — not the count of losses, but any single loss that broke its budget.)





- Is the losing streak within what the win rate says must eventually happen? (46 in a row at 12% WR is unpleasant math, not broken math.)





If process is intact, a losing period is the system breathing. If a loss ever exceeds its cap — THAT is when you investigate, whatever the equity curve looks like.





And one honest boundary on top: Gold Catalyst is under continuous development, always working toward fewer painful stretches and better adaptation to changing regimes — but no development, mine or anyone's, ever removes losing trades from an honest system. A seller who claims his update "eliminated losses" has eliminated only the truth.





📌 What this means for you practically





Before running Gold Catalyst — or any low win-rate, high reward-to-risk system — decide honestly: can you watch a month of small losses without touching anything? If yes, this class of system rewards exactly that temperament. If no, that is completely legitimate — but then no honest version of this system fits you, only a dishonest smooth-looking one that hides the same pain elsewhere.





The full numbers, description, free demo and rental options are on the product page — and if you ever sit inside a losing streak wondering whether it's normal, message me privately with your trade list. I will tell you the truth, exactly as I've written it here.





👉 Gold Catalyst EA MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132275





The drawdown these streaks live inside, explained fully: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772582





How the risk is capped on every trade: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772593





⚠️ Disclaimer: Trading Forex/CFDs involves substantial risk. Past performance — including forward-testing results — does not guarantee future returns. Always test on a demo account first and never trade money you cannot afford to lose.