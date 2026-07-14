Gold Raider V1.5 SET Files

AK Gold Raider Expert Advisor Set Files Stratergy 1 - DOWNLOAD SET FILE HERE



Use it on XAUUSD

Attach the EA on H1 Timeframe

Minimum starting capital $100





Strategy 1 uses the same trading logic as the Default Setting. The main difference is the addition of a Daily Profit Target. As a result, a highly profitable day can sometimes end with little profit—or even a loss. To reduce this risk, Strategy 1 automatically stops trading once it reaches a 5% daily profit target and resumes trading on the next trading day. If a Stop Loss is triggered before the daily target is reached, the EA will continue opening new trades until the 5% profit target is achieved.





AK Gold Raider Expert Advisor Set Files Stratergy 2 - DOWNLOAD SET FILE HERE



Use it on XAUUSD

Attach the EA on H1 Timeframe

Minimum starting capital $100



Strategy 2 focuses on a less aggressive trading approach using Pending Limit Order entries. A mini Grid system is activated when the price moves away from the initial entry, with a maximum of 3 grid layers added based on the configured pip step distance. Each grid layer has its own Stop Loss, so if the price continues to move further against the position, the affected trade will be automatically closed to help limit potential losses.













AK Gold Raider Expert Advisor Set Files Stratergy 3 - DOWNLOAD SET FILE HERE



Use it on XAUUSD

Attach the EA on M15 Timeframe

Minimum starting capital $100









AK Gold Raider Expert Advisor Set Files Stratergy 4 - DOWNLOAD SET FILE HERE



Use it on XAUUSD

Attach the EA on M1 Timeframe

Minimum starting capital $10,000 Cent

Strategy 4 is the highest-risk preset because it uses a Martingale/Grid strategy designed to achieve fast scalping profits. Unlike a typical Martingale system, this strategy uses a combination of Pending Stop Orders and Pending Limit Orders to trigger trades. Untriggered pending orders automatically trail the current market price and are deleted after a specified time if they remain unfilled. If the market moves against the open positions, the strategy includes an exit mechanism that automatically triggers a Auto Cut Loss of 20% floating based on the account balance. Once all positions have been closed, the EA will resume trading when a new valid trading signal is detected. This strategy is intended for traders who understand the higher risks associated with Martingale/Grid trading and should be used with proper risk management.













