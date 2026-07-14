The Importance of Risk Management in Automated Trading

Automated trading is often associated with speed, consistency and the ability to execute strategies without emotion.

However, automation does not automatically make a trading system safe.

An Expert Advisor can follow its rules perfectly and still produce unacceptable losses if its risk management is poorly designed. A profitable entry strategy may generate strong results during favourable conditions, but without proper controls, one difficult market period can erase months of gains.

For this reason, risk management should not be treated as an additional feature of an automated strategy.

It should be one of its foundations.





A good entry is only part of the system 🎯

Many traders focus mainly on how an EA finds trades.

They look at indicators, breakout levels, market structure, entry timing and win rate. While these elements are important, they do not determine the complete performance of a trading system.

Two EAs can use the same entry strategy and produce very different results depending on how they manage risk.

The difference may come from:

The amount risked per trade

The size of each position

The placement of the stop loss

The number of simultaneous trades

The total exposure across correlated instruments

The way the EA reacts after losing trades

A strong trading signal cannot compensate for uncontrolled position sizing.





Lot sizing determines the real level of risk 📊

Lot size controls how much the account gains or loses when the market moves.

A larger lot size increases potential profit, but it also increases the financial impact of every losing trade.

This is why lot sizing should be connected to the account balance, the stop-loss distance and the amount of capital the trader is prepared to risk.

There are generally two common approaches.





Fixed lot sizing

With fixed lot sizing, the EA opens every trade using the same position size.

For example, it may always trade 0.01 lots regardless of whether the account balance is $1,000 or $10,000.

This approach is simple and predictable. However, the percentage of the account being risked changes as the balance changes.

The same lot size may be conservative on a large account but aggressive on a smaller one.





Percentage-based lot sizing

With percentage-based money management, the EA calculates the position size according to a predefined percentage of the account.

For example, the trader may choose to risk 1% of the account on each trade.

If the account balance increases, the position size may gradually increase. If the account balance decreases, the position size may be reduced.

This helps keep the level of risk more consistent relative to the available capital.

However, percentage-based sizing still needs sensible limits. Excessively high risk settings can quickly create large drawdowns, even when the lot size is calculated automatically.

Automation should make risk more consistent—not more aggressive.





Why the stop loss matters 🛡️

A stop loss defines where a trade should be closed when the market moves against the strategy.

Without a stop loss, a position may remain open while losses continue to grow. This can be especially dangerous during strong trends, unexpected news events or periods of low liquidity.

A stop loss serves several purposes:

It limits the planned loss on an individual trade

It allows the EA to calculate position size accurately

It prevents a small trading idea from becoming a major account loss

It creates a clear point where the original setup is considered invalid

It helps maintain consistency across a large sample of trades

The stop loss should not be placed randomly.

If it is too close to the entry, normal market movement may close the trade prematurely. If it is too far away, the potential loss may become unnecessarily large.

A sensible stop-loss distance should reflect the strategy, market structure, volatility and instrument being traded.

Most importantly, the stop loss and lot size should work together.

A wider stop loss normally requires a smaller position size to maintain the same level of account risk. A tighter stop loss may permit a larger position, but only when the strategy supports that placement.





A stop loss does not guarantee the exact exit price ⚠️

Traders should also understand that a stop loss is not always executed at the exact requested price.

During fast market movement, price gaps or major news events, the order may be filled at the next available price. This is known as slippage.

Slippage means that the final loss may occasionally be larger than the original calculation.

This is one reason an EA should avoid risking an excessive percentage of the account on a single position. Conservative risk settings provide a buffer for spreads, commissions, slippage and unexpected execution conditions.





Exposure limits protect the account from concentration 🌍

Risk should not be evaluated only one trade at a time.

An EA may risk a reasonable amount on each individual position but still create excessive total exposure by opening several trades at once.

For example, imagine that an EA risks 2% per trade and opens five positions simultaneously.

The account may now have approximately 10% of its capital exposed, depending on the stop losses and relationships between those positions.

The situation becomes more dangerous when the trades are correlated.

Positions on EURUSD, GBPUSD and XAUUSD may appear to be different trades, but they can sometimes be influenced by the same movement in the US dollar. If all positions are exposed in a similar direction, they may lose together.

Useful exposure controls can include:

A maximum number of open trades

A maximum total risk across all positions

A limit on positions involving the same currency

Restrictions on opening several highly correlated trades

A maximum daily loss

A maximum account drawdown

A cooling-off period after consecutive losses

These controls help prevent one market event from affecting too much of the account at the same time.





The danger of unlimited recovery systems 📉

Some automated strategies increase their lot size after a loss.

This may be presented as a recovery mechanism, but it can become extremely dangerous when the position size continues increasing without a strict limit.

A system may appear stable for a long time because one winning trade recovers several previous losses. However, a long losing sequence can cause position sizes to grow rapidly and place the entire account at risk.

This behaviour is commonly associated with uncontrolled martingale-style strategies.

The absence of frequent losing months does not necessarily mean the strategy is low risk. It may simply mean that losses are being delayed and accumulated.

Before using an EA, traders should understand:

Whether the lot size increases after losses

How quickly the position size increases

Whether there is a maximum lot limit

Whether multiple recovery trades can remain open together

What happens if the expected market reversal does not occur

A strategy should never rely on the assumption that the market must eventually return to a specific price.





Capital preservation should come before growth 💰

The first objective of risk management is not to maximise profits.

It is to keep the account in a position where it can continue trading.

Recovering from a large drawdown becomes progressively more difficult.

For example:

A 10% loss requires approximately an 11.1% gain to recover

A 20% loss requires a 25% gain

A 50% loss requires a 100% gain

This is why reducing major losses is often more important than chasing the highest possible monthly return.

A system that grows more slowly while controlling drawdown may be more sustainable than one that produces dramatic gains with the risk of a major collapse.

Capital preservation gives the strategy time to demonstrate its edge over a larger number of trades.





Daily loss and drawdown controls ⛔

An EA may also include account-level protection rather than relying only on individual stop losses.

A daily loss limit can stop new entries once the account has lost a predefined amount during the trading day.

A drawdown limit can close positions or disable further trading when the account reaches an unacceptable level of decline.

These protections may help during:

Abnormal market conditions

Consecutive losing trades

Unexpected volatility

Broker execution issues

Incorrect settings

Strategy behaviour that differs from expectations

Account-level controls should not replace properly designed trade management, but they can provide an additional layer of protection.





Risk settings must match the trader’s account ⚙️

There is no single risk percentage that is suitable for every trader.

The appropriate level depends on factors such as:

Account size

Financial situation

Risk tolerance

Strategy drawdown

Average number of open trades

Expected losing streak

Broker leverage

Whether the account contains essential capital

A trader should not select a risk setting only because it produced the highest backtest profit.

Higher risk almost always produces a more attractive backtest balance curve during favourable conditions. It can also produce significantly deeper drawdowns and a greater chance of account failure.

The correct setting should be based on what the trader can realistically tolerate during a difficult period.





Backtesting risk management properly 🔍

Backtesting should examine more than total profit.

When evaluating an automated strategy, traders should review:

Maximum balance drawdown

Maximum equity drawdown

Largest losing trade

Longest losing streak

Number of simultaneous positions

Margin level

Recovery factor

Profit factor

Performance under different spreads

Results using higher slippage and commission assumptions

A strategy should also be tested using different market periods.

A system that performs well during one strong trend may behave differently during ranging conditions, sudden volatility or extended low-momentum periods.

Risk settings should remain manageable even when the EA experiences a worse sequence than the one shown in the original backtest.





How Fortune EA approaches risk management 🤖

Fortune EA is designed to identify breakout and breakdown opportunities based on recent market structure.

Once a valid setup is detected, the trade is handled according to predefined risk and management rules.

Depending on the selected settings, users can control factors such as:

Fixed or percentage-based position sizing

Risk allocated to each trade

Stop-loss distance

Profit targets

Break-even management

Trailing-stop behaviour

Trading hours

Maximum permitted spread

These controls allow users to adjust the EA according to their own account size and risk tolerance.

However, increasing the risk setting does not improve the quality of the strategy. It only increases the financial impact of its results—both positive and negative.

For most users, conservative settings and realistic expectations are more appropriate than attempting to maximise short-term gains.





Final thoughts 💡

Risk management is what determines whether a trading strategy can survive its losing periods.

Lot sizing controls the financial impact of each position. Stop losses define where the trading idea is no longer valid. Exposure limits prevent too much capital from being placed at risk at the same time. Account-level protections help reduce damage during abnormal conditions.

No risk-management system can eliminate losses completely.

The objective is to ensure that individual losses remain manageable and that the account retains enough capital to continue trading when better opportunities appear.





A successful automated strategy should not only answer:

“How can this trade make money?”

It should also answer:

“How much can this trade lose, and can the account comfortably survive it?”

In automated trading, long-term growth begins with capital preservation.









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🔗 Fortune EA:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183219

⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use settings appropriate for your financial circumstances and risk tolerance.