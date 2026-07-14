How to Read a Backtest Without Fooling Yourself

Hello traders,





In my last posts I explained why forward evidence beats backtests. But let's be realistic: you will keep meeting backtests on every product page, and you'll run your own in the Strategy Tester. So here is a working guide — the exact things I check before trusting any tester report, including my own.





👉 Gold Catalyst EA MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132275





📌 1. Check the modelling foundation first





Before looking at profit, look at what the test was built on:





- "Every tick based on real ticks" is the only modelling mode that approximates reality for an EA whose stops and targets live inside candles. Tests built on "Open prices only" or basic modelled ticks can be off by a universe on gold, where a single M1 candle can contain the entire life of a trade.





- History quality matters as much as the mode. Gaps in tick history silently fabricate results.





- If a screenshot crops out the modelling settings — assume the missing part answers your question.





📌 2. Interrogate the spread





The single most abused setting in tester screenshots. Gold's real spread varies hugely across brokers and across the day — quiet hours, London open, news spikes, the notorious minutes around market open after the weekend. A backtest run at a fixed optimistic spread can turn a losing system into a star, because every simulated trade got a discount reality never gives. Check: what spread was used, fixed or current, and does it match what YOUR broker actually shows on XAUUSD during real sessions?





📌 3. Respect sample size





A hundred trades is an anecdote. Statistics start whispering around several hundred trades and speak clearly in the thousands. This matters double for systems like mine, where wins are rare and large: in any short window, a low win-rate system looks either broken or magical depending on whether a big winner landed inside the frame. Judge such systems only on long windows. (My forward record is over 2,400 trades — that length is not vanity, it's the minimum for the numbers to mean something.)





📌 4. Ask how many attempts produced this one report





The report you're shown is one run. The honest question is: how many runs happened before it? A result that survived a handful of principled tests is knowledge. A result distilled from thousands of optimizer passes is memorization of the past — curve fitting — and its beauty is exactly proportional to its fragility. Related tell: ask whether neighboring parameter values perform similarly. Robust settings live on plateaus; fitted settings are lonely spikes with cliffs on every side.





📌 5. Look for the boring virtues





The parts of a report nobody screenshots:





- Initial deposit: realistic, or a million dollars hiding the pain of drawdowns in percentage terms?





- Maximal drawdown: stated plainly, or absent from view?





- Trade distribution over time: steady activity across all years, or one golden cluster carrying the whole curve while the rest flatlines?





- Every year visible: a test that starts conveniently after a brutal period has been trimmed for your comfort.





📌 6. Then demand the second kind of evidence





After ALL of the above passes — the backtest has earned exactly one thing: the right to be checked against forward results. A seller whose beautiful backtest comes with no forward record is showing you the rehearsal and hiding the performance. My approach is the opposite: the forward account is the headline (2.5+ years, drawdowns included), and backtests are the supporting research they were always meant to be.





And remember your free weapon: download the free demo of any Market product — including mine — and run your OWN tester report with real ticks, your broker's data, and your deposit size. Ten minutes of your own testing beats an hour of anyone's screenshots:





👉 Gold Catalyst EA MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132275





The forward record this system stands on: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772578





The drawdown numbers, published openly: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772582





Questions about a confusing tester report — mine or anyone's — are welcome in my private messages.





⚠️ Disclaimer: Trading Forex/CFDs involves substantial risk. Past performance — including forward-testing results — does not guarantee future returns. Always test on a demo account first and never trade money you cannot afford to lose.