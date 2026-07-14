How to Evaluate Any Gold EA Before You Buy — A Developer's Checklist

Hello traders,





I build and sell an Expert Advisor on this Market, so what I'm about to do is slightly against my own commercial interest: I'm going to hand you the exact checklist I would use to interrogate any EA before spending a single dollar on it.





Use it on every product you consider. Use it on mine. A product that fears these questions doesn't deserve your money.





👉 Gold Catalyst EA MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132275





✅ 1. Is there forward evidence, or only backtests?





A backtest can be manufactured. Run enough parameter combinations and the past will eventually confess to anything. A forward test — the EA trading in real time, day after day, into an unknown future — cannot be manufactured. Ask every seller: how long has this exact system been running forward, without resets? Weeks mean nothing. Months are a start. Years are evidence.





✅ 2. Is the drawdown stated — in numbers?





Every real system has drawdowns. If the page shows you profit percentages but never states the maximum drawdown, the number is missing because it would scare you. Walk away from any product that only talks about gains. And when a drawdown IS stated, respect the seller — an honest ugly number is worth more than a beautiful silence. (My own worst number is around 40%, and I explain it openly in this series.)





✅ 3. Does the lot size grow after losses?





This is the martingale question, and it is the single biggest account-killer on every marketplace. Ask directly: "After a losing trade, does the next trade ever use a bigger lot?" and "Can the EA hold multiple averaging positions in the same direction?" If the answer is yes — or vague — you are looking at a system that trades small wins today against a total loss later. No exceptions.





✅ 4. Does every trade have a hard stop loss?





Not a "mental" stop. Not a "smart exit algorithm". A real stop loss order, on the server, from the moment the position opens — so the trade is protected even if your VPS dies. If the seller can't answer this in one sentence, assume the worst.





✅ 5. Do the win rate and the numbers make sense together?





A 95% win rate sounds wonderful until you learn the wins are $5 and the losses are $500. The only question that matters is the relationship between win rate, average win, and average loss. An honest system can win rarely and still be profitable because winners are many times larger than losers — that is exactly how my own EA works, and I say it openly. A dishonest one wins constantly right up until one trade erases a year. Ask for all three numbers. Do the math yourself.





✅ 6. How many market regimes has it survived?





Gold trending up, gold collapsing, gold going sideways, high-volatility news weeks, dead summer liquidity. A system tested through one regime is a specialist in weather that will change. Look at the time span of the evidence, not just its final number.





✅ 7. Is there a real update history and real support?





Open the "What's new" tab. A living product has versions, fixes, changelogs. Then look at how the seller answers comments — speed and tone. You are not just buying code; you are buying the person who maintains it. Send a pre-sale question and see what comes back.





✅ 8. Are the claims physically possible?





"Turns $100 into $50,000 in a year, zero risk." If a system did that reliably, its owner would not sell it to you for $299 — compounding it privately would make them the richest trader alive within a decade. Impossible claims are not marketing enthusiasm; they are the product.





📌 The two free weapons MQL5 gives you





Whatever you conclude from the checklist, verify it yourself, for free:





1. Download the free demo of any Market product and run it in the Strategy Tester.





2. Better: rent the product for a month on a demo account and watch it trade forward — the option exists on most product pages precisely so you don't have to trust anyone's screenshots. Including mine.





I built Gold Catalyst EA to pass this checklist line by line — more than 2.5 years of continuous forward testing on XAUUSD, over 2,400 recorded trades, a stated maximum drawdown, a hard SL on every position, fixed risk, no martingale, no grid. You can inspect all of it, ask me anything by private message, and test it yourself before deciding:





👉 Gold Catalyst EA MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132275





The story of how it was built, from the first post of this series: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772578





⚠️ Disclaimer: Trading Forex/CFDs involves substantial risk. Past performance — including forward-testing results — does not guarantee future returns. Always test on a demo account first and never trade money you cannot afford to lose.