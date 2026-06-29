MarketBreakdown | USDCAD, BITCOIN, GBPJPY, GBPCHF
Here are the updates & outlook for multiple instruments in my watch list.
1️⃣ #USDCAD daily time frame 🇺🇸🇨🇦
The market is trading in a strong bullish trend.
The price respects the boundaries of an expanding wedge pattern.
We see a retracement after a test of its resistance.
I will look to buy after a test of its support.
2️⃣ #BITCOIN #BTCUSD daily time frame 💰
59000 level hold, and the market was unable to break through.
The price respects 58000 - 59000 demand cluster.
Its bearish breakout and a daily candle close below that
will confirm a downtrend continuation.
Alternatively, a breakout of 61000 level and a daily candle close above
that will provide a strong bullish signal.
3️⃣ #GBPJPY daily time frame 🇬🇧🇯🇵
As I predicted earlier, the pair continues rising after a test of a strong
rising trend line.
With the absence of high-impact fundamentals today, the market will likely continue growing.
4️⃣ #GBPCHF daily time frame 🇬🇧🇨🇭
We see a strong uptrend within a rising wedge pattern.
We can expect another wave up after a test of its support line.
Join My MQL5 Public Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/fxmasters
My Experts:
✔️ Blaze Synchro MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172553
✔️ Blaze Synchro MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172460
✔️ FX Avalanche MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173073
✔️ FX Avalanche MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173068
✔️ Bullion Horizon MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173050
✔️ Bullion Horizon MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173048
✔️ Aquila Gold MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173200
✔️ Aquila Gold MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173186
My Professional MT4/MT5 Indicators:
✔️ Wolfe Wave Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167800
✔️ Wolfe Wave Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167805
✔️ Candlestick Reversal Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167689
✔️ Candlestick Reversal Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167678
✔️ Quadra Zone Entries MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172588
✔️ Quadra Zone Entries MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172581
✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166179
✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166178