Analytics & Forecasts

MarketBreakdown | USDCAD, BITCOIN, GBPJPY, GBPCHF

29 June 2026, 08:39
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
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MarketBreakdown | USDCAD, BITCOIN, GBPJPY, GBPCHF

Here are the updates & outlook for multiple instruments in my watch list.

1️⃣ #USDCAD daily time frame 🇺🇸🇨🇦

The market is trading in a strong bullish trend.

The price respects the boundaries of an expanding wedge pattern.
We see a retracement after a test of its resistance.
I will look to buy after a test of its support.

2️⃣ #BITCOIN #BTCUSD daily time frame 💰

59000 level hold, and the market was unable to break through.

The price respects 58000 - 59000 demand cluster.

Its bearish breakout and a daily candle close below that
will confirm a downtrend continuation.

Alternatively, a breakout of 61000 level and a daily candle close above
that will provide a strong bullish signal.

3️⃣ #GBPJPY daily time frame 🇬🇧🇯🇵

As I predicted earlier, the pair continues rising after a test of a strong
rising trend line.

With the absence of high-impact fundamentals today, the market will likely continue growing.

4️⃣ #GBPCHF daily time frame 🇬🇧🇨🇭

We see a strong uptrend within a rising wedge pattern.
We can expect another wave up after a test of its support line.

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#usdcad, bitcoin, gbpjpy, gbpchf