MarketBreakdown | USDCAD, BITCOIN, GBPJPY, GBPCHF



Here are the updates & outlook for multiple instruments in my watch list.



1️⃣ #USDCAD daily time frame 🇺🇸🇨🇦



The market is trading in a strong bullish trend.



The price respects the boundaries of an expanding wedge pattern.

We see a retracement after a test of its resistance.

I will look to buy after a test of its support.



2️⃣ #BITCOIN #BTCUSD daily time frame 💰



59000 level hold, and the market was unable to break through.



The price respects 58000 - 59000 demand cluster.



Its bearish breakout and a daily candle close below that

will confirm a downtrend continuation.



Alternatively, a breakout of 61000 level and a daily candle close above

that will provide a strong bullish signal.



3️⃣ #GBPJPY daily time frame 🇬🇧🇯🇵



As I predicted earlier, the pair continues rising after a test of a strong

rising trend line.



With the absence of high-impact fundamentals today, the market will likely continue growing.



4️⃣ #GBPCHF daily time frame 🇬🇧🇨🇭



We see a strong uptrend within a rising wedge pattern.

We can expect another wave up after a test of its support line.

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