Analysis of margin levels for August 4, 2026 XAUUSD

XAUUSD: SELL 4040.30–4090.80, TP1 3989.90, TP2 3865.00.

Long-term trend: temporary uncertainty. The highest concentration of volumes in the current contract is located within the 4035.00–4070.00 range. XAUUSD is currently trading within this range, indicating temporary uncertainty.





Medium-term trend: bearish. The highest concentration of medium-term volumes is located within the 4022.00–4034.00 range. XAUUSD is currently trading above this range, indicating seller weakness.

From the perspective of margin requirements, the favorable selling area is located between the 1/4 and 1/2 zones constructed from the low of July 29, 2026.

The lower boundary of the 1/4 zone is 4040.30.

The lower boundary of the 1/2 zone is 4090.80.

Intraday target: a retest of the July 29, 2026 low at 3989.90.

Medium-term target: a test of the lower boundary of the GWCZ at 3865.00.





Trading idea: consider selling within the favorable price range once a reversal pattern forms.

Sell: 4040.30–4090.80, Take Profit 1: 3989.90, Take Profit 2: 3865.00.



