🔴 7 Days Left | Nova GOLD Breakout Launch Price Ends July 1, 2026

Nova GOLD Breakout is available at $99 until July 1. After that, $249 permanently.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout Now

One Week Left.

Seven days. That is all that is left between you and paying $249 for what you can get today at $99.

This is not the kind of deadline that gets extended. July 1, the price goes up. It stays there. There is no next campaign, no flash sale, no coupon code. The launch window closes and that is it.

If you have been watching Nova GOLD Breakout since it launched and have not bought yet, this week is the reason to stop watching and start acting.

What You Get At $99

A purpose-built gold EA for XAUUSD M1. Three stage logic: breakout, retest, and fallback. No indicators, no martingale, stop loss on every single trade. Running live right now on a real account, every trade posted publicly on Telegram.

And Nova DNA Trader comes with it. Free. A 7-pair forex portfolio system worth $199, included with your purchase. Buy Nova GOLD Breakout, then message me directly on MQL5 and I will get it added to your account personally.

$298 of value. $99 price. 7 days left.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout on MQL5, then message me directly on MQL5 to claim your free Nova DNA Trader bonus.