⏳ 18 Days Left | Nova GOLD Breakout Launch Pricing Ends July 1, 2026

Nova GOLD Breakout is available at $99 until July 1. After that, $249 permanently.

Nova GOLD Breakout - Try The Free Demo Now

No Indicators. No Martingale. Just Time, Range, And Logic.

When people hear "automated trading system" they usually picture a chart covered in indicators. Moving averages, oscillators, multiple confirmations stacked on top of each other. Nova GOLD Breakout has none of that.

The entire system runs on two things: a time window and the price levels it produces. That is it. No RSI, no MACD, no moving average crossovers, nothing lagging behind price trying to catch up to what already happened.

Why Less Is More Here

Indicators are derived from price. They are always one step behind. By the time an indicator confirms something, price has already moved. On a market as fast and reactive as gold, that lag matters.

Nova GOLD Breakout works directly with price and time. A session window defines a range. The boundaries of that range are the only levels that matter. When price interacts with those levels, breaking out, retesting, or reversing through the opposite side, the EA responds immediately. No waiting for an indicator to catch up.

This is also why the system has no martingale, no grid, and no recovery logic hidden underneath. There is nothing to hide behind. Every trade has a defined stop loss on the opposite side of the range. The logic is simple enough to be fully visible, and that is by design.

Simple Does Not Mean Basic

The three stage logic, breakout, retest, fallback, gives this simple framework enough depth to handle the different ways gold actually moves. But every single decision the EA makes can be traced back to two things: where price is, and where the range boundaries are. Nothing is hidden in a black box of indicator combinations that even the developer struggles to fully explain.

You can watch this play out every day on the Telegram channel.

t.me/novaalgotrading

18 Days At $99

Free demo in the Strategy Tester. Free Telegram channel with live trades. Live signal running on a real account. Everything you need to evaluate this is available right now at no cost.

$99 until July 1. $249 after. 18 days left at the launch price.

Join The Telegram Channel | Download The Free Demo

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.