Hello friends!



By popular demand, I've created MINI INDEX, which consists of 5 trading bots.

Finally, anyone who wants to replicate my trading results on their PC can do so without any hassle. Create your own small hedge fund and start earning with a small daily trading drawdown!

Guys, I haven't yet had a chance to list some of the products included in this index on MQL5 Market, but they're all already available in my online store, where you can buy the entire set at a 50% discount!

Don't miss out on this opportunity to buy 5 trading bots at a huge discount!





Buy a bundle of 5 trading bots at a 50% discount LEARN MORE









