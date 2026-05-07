⏳ 13 Days Left | Nova Launch Pricing Ends May 20, 2026

Nova DNA Trader and Nova PAX Trader are at their lowest price ever. That changes on May 20, permanently.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 until May 20 | Nova PAX Trader - $49 until May 20

The Update Is Not Waiting. Neither Should You.

NZDUSD is in. Backtesting is done. Another pair confirmed for the plug and play update, this one targeting the Asia session. Low frequency, clean setups. The kind of addition that works quietly in the background while everything else runs.

That brings the confirmed pair list to 6. AUDUSD fine-tuning wraps up today. USDCAD is next. After that, the update ships. No countdown needed. DNA holders can run it the moment it goes live.

This is moving faster than the timeline suggested. The people already in will find out what that means when it drops.

6 Pairs Confirmed. More Coming Before May 20.

EURUSD | GBPUSD | USDCHF | USDJPY | AUDUSD | NZDUSD

Every pair tested, backtested, confirmed. USDCAD still to come. The update ships to every existing Nova DNA Trader license at no extra cost.

Nova PAX Trader and Nova FI Trader will receive their own updates, but that comes later. Right now this is a DNA story.

13 Days. Same Math As Always.

Nova DNA Trader is $69 today. On May 20 it becomes $199.

Nova PAX Trader is $49 today. On May 20 it becomes $149.

The update does not care when you bought. It ships to every license. The only variable is what you paid to get there.

13 days. The update is nearly done. The price is not changing early.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 until May 20 | Nova PAX Trader - $49 until May 20

Questions, reach out directly. I read everything.