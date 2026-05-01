Intraday MT5 indicators

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This intraday MT5 indicator delivers optimal results, performing best in highly volatile markets—such as Gold (XAUUSD), the Nasdaq (NAS100), and the German DAX Index (GER40).
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175189
Timeframes
Ultra-Short-Term Trading: M3 to M5
Intraday Trading: M15 to M30 (for trading Gold and the Nasdaq)
Recommended Trading Session: US Session
Zero Repaint
Signals confirm only after candle close, no disappearing arrows.
Multi Alerts
Popup, sound, mobile push, and email alerts included