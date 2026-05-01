Intraday MT5 indicators

This intraday MT5 indicator delivers optimal results, performing best in highly volatile markets—such as Gold (XAUUSD), the Nasdaq (NAS100), and the German DAX Index (GER40).

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175189

Timeframes

Ultra-Short-Term Trading: M3 to M5

Intraday Trading: M15 to M30 (for trading Gold and the Nasdaq)

Recommended Trading Session: US Session

Zero Repaint

Signals confirm only after candle close, no disappearing arrows.

Multi Alerts

Popup, sound, mobile push, and email alerts included



