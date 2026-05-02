FVG MT5 Indicator

FVG Indicator is a high-precision smart money tool that identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and grades them based on displacement, volume, and market structure.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175335

Graded Signals: Automatically ranks gaps into Grade A (Elite), B, C, and D based on strength.

Visual Mitigation: Boxes automatically "truncate" (stop extending) when price reclaims the gap, aligning perfectly with the original logic.