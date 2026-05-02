FVG MT5 Indicator

FVG Indicator is a high-precision smart money tool that identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and grades them based on displacement, volume, and market structure.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175335
Core Features
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Graded Signals: Automatically ranks gaps into Grade A (Elite), B, C, and D based on strength.
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Visual Mitigation: Boxes automatically "truncate" (stop extending) when price reclaims the gap, aligning perfectly with the original logic.
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Trend Filtering: Uses a 50-period EMA to ensure you only trade in the direction of the dominant trend.
How to Trade (Strategy)
1. The Setup (Entry)
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Bullish: Wait for price to pull back into a Green (Grade A/B) FVG zone while price is above the 50 EMA.
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Bearish: Wait for price to rally into a Teal/Orange (Grade A/B) FVG zone while price is below the 50 EMA.
2. Confirmation
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Look for a "Rejection Candle" (pin bar or engulfing) inside the FVG box before entering.
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Prioritize FVGs that formed after a BOS (Break of Structure).
3. Exit (SL/TP)
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Stop Loss (SL): Place behind the high/low of the candle that created the FVG.
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Take Profit (TP): Target the next liquidity level (Recent Swing High/Low) or use a 1:2 Risk/Reward ratio.