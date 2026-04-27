Signal Master + LinReg Candles + Longevity Zones + Dashboard

A comprehensive MetaTrader 5 indicator combining trend following, momentum analysis, support/resistance zones, and multi-timeframe monitoring in one powerful toolkit.

1️⃣ Signal Master - Trend Detection

The Signal Master module provides clear entry signals based on ATR volatility measurements:

What You See Green Arrows (↑): Buy signals below candle lows

Buy signals below candle lows Red Arrows (↓): Sell signals above candle highs

Sell signals above candle highs Green Trail Line (optional): Dynamic support for long positions

Dynamic support for long positions Red Trail Line (optional): Dynamic resistance for short positions

When to Use Trailing Lines

Show Lines = true: Best for visualizing trend strength and potential trailing stop levels

Best for visualizing trend strength and potential trailing stop levels Show Lines = false: Cleaner chart - use when you only want entry signals

2️⃣ LinReg Candles - Momentum Analysis

Linear Regression Candles replace standard price candles with trend-strength colored candles:

Candle Type Color Meaning Long Trend Green Strong bullish momentum - LinReg slope clearly upward Short Trend Red Strong bearish momentum - LinReg slope clearly downward Flat Up Light Green Bullish but consolidating - weaker upward momentum Flat Down Light Red Bearish but consolidating - weaker downward momentum

Signal Line (Blue)

The blue line overlaying candles is the smoothed signal line (MA of LinReg closes). Use it for:

General trend direction at a glance

Crossover confirmations with price

Dynamic support/resistance level

3️⃣ Longevity Zones - Dynamic S/R

Longevity Zones are adaptive support and resistance areas that highlight where price has historically reacted:

Zone Characteristics Upper Zones (Red): Resistance areas where price tends to reverse down

Resistance areas where price tends to reverse down Lower Zones (Green): Support areas where price tends to reverse up

Support areas where price tends to reverse up Alpha Transparency: Adjustable opacity so zones don't obscure price action

Adjustable opacity so zones don't obscure price action Labels: Can appear at zone root bar or offset for cleaner look

How to Use Zones

Entering Trades: Look for price bouncing off lower zones for longs, rejecting upper zones for shorts

Look for price bouncing off lower zones for longs, rejecting upper zones for shorts Exiting Trades: Take profit near opposing zones

Take profit near opposing zones Stop Placement: Place stops just beyond zone boundaries

Place stops just beyond zone boundaries Breakouts: Strong closes beyond zones suggest trend continuation

4️⃣ Trend Dashboard - Multi-Timeframe View

The Dashboard panel provides instant trend alignment check across 10 timeframes:

Dashboard Layout Timeframe Bullish Bearish Neutral 1m - 1M (10 TFs) ▲ ▼ ─ Green ▲ = Bullish | Red ▼ = Bearish | Gray ─ = Flat/Neutral

Dashboard Position Options

Top-Right: Default, keeps chart visible

Default, keeps chart visible Top-Left: Good for right-side chart focus

Good for right-side chart focus Bottom-Right: Stays out of price action area

Stays out of price action area Bottom-Left: Alternative bottom placement

Alternative bottom placement Bottom-Center: Centered, symmetrical layout

5️⃣ Support & Resistance Lines (Optional)

When enabled, displays 14 horizontal lines (7 resistance + 7 support) based on calculated levels. Default is OFF to keep charts clean.

🔧 Parameter Settings

Signal Master Settings

Parameter Default Description Buy Sensitivity 2.0 ATR multiplier for buy signals. Higher = less sensitive (fewer signals) Buy ATR Period 1 ATR calculation period for buys. Set to 0 to disable buy signals Sell Sensitivity 2.0 ATR multiplier for sell signals Sell ATR Period 1 ATR calculation period for sells. Set to 0 to disable sell signals Show Buy Trailing Line false Display green trailing stop line for longs Show Sell Trailing Line false Display red trailing stop line for shorts

LinReg Settings

Parameter Default Description Signal Smoothing 7 Period for signal line calculation (1-200) Simple MA Signal true true = SMA, false = EMA for signal line Show Signal Line true Display blue signal line overlay Use LinReg Candles true Enable colored LinReg candles (disable to see normal candles) LinReg Length 11 Linear regression calculation period (1-200)

Longevity Zones Settings

Parameter Default Description Show Longevity Zones true Enable/disable zone display Longevity Length 5 Lookback period for zone calculation Upper Zone Color Red Color for resistance zones Upper Zone Alpha 64 Transparency (0-255, 64 ≈ 25% opacity) Lower Zone Color Dark Green Color for support zones Lower Zone Alpha 64 Transparency for lower zones Labels at Zone Root true true = label at zone start, false = use offset Label Offset Bars 10 If not at root, how many bars to offset labels

Dashboard Settings

Parameter Default Description Dashboard Panel true Enable/disable trend dashboard Panel Background Dark Blue-Gray Background color (default: C'18,22,34') Panel BG Alpha 235 Opacity (235 ≈ 92% opaque) Panel Text Color Light Gray Text color (default: C'220,225,238') Volume MA Length 20 For internal calculations Panel Placement Top-Right Position: Top-Right/Top-Left/Bottom-Right/Bottom-Left/Bottom-Center Panel X Offset 0 Horizontal adjustment (+ = right, - = left) Panel Y Offset 0 Vertical adjustment (+ = down, - = up)

S/R Lines Settings

Parameter Default Description Show S/R Lines false Display 14 support/resistance lines (7 up + 7 down)

Oscillator Settings (Internal)

Parameter Default Description MACD Fast 12 MACD fast EMA period MACD Slow 26 MACD slow EMA period MACD Signal 9 MACD signal line period Stochastic Length 14 Stochastic %K period Stochastic K 3 Stochastic %K slowing Stochastic D 3 Stochastic %D period

🔔 Alert Configuration

Alert Types

Type Setting Setup Required Popup InpAlertPopup = true None - works immediately Sound InpAlertSound = true Place .wav file in MQL5/Sounds/ Email InpAlertEmail = true Configure in MT5: Tools → Options → Email Push InpAlertPush = true MT5 mobile app + Tools → Options → Notifications

Custom Alert Settings

Parameter Default Description Buy Sound File alert.wav Sound for buy signals Sell Sound File alert2.wav Sound for sell signals Buy Alert Message "Signal Master BUY signal confirmed" Custom text for buy alerts Sell Alert Message "Signal Master SELL signal confirmed" Custom text for sell alerts

💡 Pro Tip: Use different sounds for buy vs sell to immediately know direction without looking at the screen. alert.wav for buys and alert2.wav for sells is a good default.

📖 How to Use

Scenario 1: Trend Following

1 Check Dashboard

Look for confluent direction across timeframes. Ideally 3+ adjacent TFs showing same direction (e.g., 5m, 15m, 30m all bullish ▲).

2 Wait for Signal Master signal

Green arrow (▲) appears = Consider long entry. Red arrow (▼) appears = Consider short entry.

3 Confirm with LinReg

Candle should be green (Long or Flat-Up) for buys, red for sells. Avoid counter-trend Signal Master signals.

4 Check Zones

For longs: Price near lower zone (support) = better entry. Near upper zone (resistance) = caution.

Scenario 2: Zone Trading

Identify active Longevity Zones on chart Wait for price to enter a lower zone (for longs) or upper zone (for shorts) Look for confirmation: Signal Master arrow + LinReg candle color matching direction Enter when price bounces off zone with momentum Stop loss: Just beyond zone boundary Take profit: Next opposing zone or trailing stop using Signal Master trail line

Scenario 3: Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

Open the same symbol on 2-3 timeframes (e.g., H4 for trend, H1 for entry, M15 for precision) Dashboard shows trend alignment across all TFs Only take trades when H4 and H1 agree (both bullish or both bearish) Use M15 for exact entry timing with Signal Master arrows

Color Coding Quick Reference

Element Color Meaning Signal Master Buy Arrow Green Buy signal Signal Master Sell Arrow Red Sell signal LinReg Long Green Candle Strong bullish LinReg Short Red Candle Strong bearish Upper Zone Red Tint Resistance area Lower Zone Green Tint Support area Dashboard ▲ Green Bullish TF Dashboard ▼ Red Bearish TF

⚡ Short-Term Trading: M3 & M5 Strategies

For traders focusing on quick intraday moves, the M3 (3-minute) and M5 (5-minute) timeframes offer excellent opportunities with Signal Master. These timeframes balance noise reduction with timely entry signals.

🎯 M3 & M5 Recommended Settings Parameter M3 Setting M5 Setting Why Buy Sensitivity 1.2 1.5 Lower = more signals for quick entries Sell Sensitivity 1.2 1.5 Match buy sensitivity for balance LinReg Length 5 7 Faster response to price changes Signal Smoothing 5 7 Quick but not noisy Longevity Length 3 4 Tighter zones for short-term S/R Show Trailing Lines true true Essential for quick exit decisions Dashboard true true Monitor M15/M30/H1 trend alignment

📊 M3 Trading Strategy: Rapid Scalping

1 Market Selection

Focus on high-volatility pairs: XAUUSD (Gold), GBPJPY, USDJPY, or major indices during London/NY sessions. Avoid low-volatility periods (Asian session for forex, midday lulls).

2 Dashboard Check

Before entering on M3, check that M15 shows same direction. Example: If M3 shows buy arrow, M15 should show ▲ (bullish). Never trade against the M15 trend on M3.

3 Entry Trigger

Wait for all 4 conditions to align: Signal Master arrow appears (green for long, red for short)

LinReg candle confirms direction (green candle for long)

Price touches or bounces off lower zone (for longs)

Spread is tight (under 2-3 pips for forex, under 30 cents for gold) Wait forto align:

4 Quick Exit Rules

Take Profit: 5-8 pips (forex) or 50-80 points (gold)

5-8 pips (forex) or 50-80 points (gold) Stop Loss: 3-5 pips or when price crosses opposite trail line

3-5 pips or when price crosses opposite trail line Time Exit: Close if not profitable within 3-5 bars

Close if not profitable within 3-5 bars Trailing Stop: Move to breakeven after +2 pips profit

💡 M3 Pro Tip: The M3 timeframe is fast - you'll get 10-20 signals per hour during volatile sessions. Only take 2-3 best setups where all 4 conditions align perfectly. Quality over quantity.

📈 M5 Trading Strategy: Momentum Capture

M5 offers slightly more confirmation than M3 while maintaining short-term focus. Ideal for traders who want quick trades but need a bit more setup time.

M5 Entry Strategy: "Zone + Arrow + M15 Alignment" Identify the Setup: Price enters a Longevity Zone (lower zone for longs, upper for shorts) Wait for Signal Master Arrow: Must appear while price is still in the zone Confirm with LinReg: Candle color matches arrow direction Dashboard Check: M15 and M30 both showing same direction Enter: At market or on a 1-pip pullback after arrow

M5 Exit Strategies

Method Target Best For Fixed Target 10-15 pips Strong trend days (London/NY open) Zone-to-Zone Next opposing zone Range-bound markets Trail Line Exit When price crosses trail line Extended moves, let winners run Time-Based Close after 10-15 minutes Choppy markets, prevent stagnation

🔥 M3/M5 High-Probability Setups

Setup 1: "Zone Bounce with Momentum" (Win Rate: ~65%) Price touches lower zone on M3/M5

Signal Master buy arrow appears immediately

LinReg candle turns green on same bar

M15 dashboard shows ▲ bullish

Entry: Market order on arrow close

Market order on arrow close Exit: Upper zone or +8 pips

Setup 2: "Trend Continuation Pullback" (Win Rate: ~60%) H1 and M15 both trending same direction (e.g., bullish)

Price pulls back to Signal Master trail line on M5

Buy arrow appears at trail line support

LinReg candle confirms with green color

Entry: Trail line touch with arrow confirmation

Trail line touch with arrow confirmation Exit: Next resistance or trail line break

Setup 3: "Multi-Timeframe Breakout" (Win Rate: ~55% but high R:R) M3, M5, M15 all showing same direction in Dashboard

Price breaks above upper zone with strong momentum

Signal Master arrow confirms breakout direction

Volume spike (visible on chart as large candle)

Entry: Breakout close above zone

Breakout close above zone Exit: 2:1 reward-to-risk or next major zone

⚠️ M3/M5 Risk Management

Critical Rules for Short-Term Trading Max 2-3 trades per hour: Overtrading kills profitability on short timeframes 1% risk per trade maximum: M3/M5 volatility can cause quick losses Daily loss limit: Stop after 3 consecutive losses or -2% daily Avoid news: Close all positions 5 minutes before high-impact news Spread filter: If spread > 50% of your target profit, skip the trade

⏰ Best Trading Sessions for M3/M5

Session Time (EST) Best Pairs Strategy London Open 3:00 - 5:00 AM GBP pairs, EURUSD, Gold Breakout trading, high volatility London-NY Overlap 8:00 - 11:00 AM All majors, Gold, Oil Best volume, use Zone Bounce setup NY Afternoon 2:00 - 4:00 PM USD pairs, Indices Trend continuation, lighter size

💡 Session Tip: The London-NY overlap (8-11 AM EST) offers the best M3/M5 trading conditions with tight spreads and strong directional moves. Focus your trading during this window for best results.

✅ Best Practices

🎯 Recommended Settings by Style Scalper (M1-M5 charts) Signal Master Sensitivity: 1.5 (more signals)

(more signals) LinReg Length: 7 (faster response)

(faster response) Show Trailing Lines: true (tight stops)

(tight stops) Alert Sound: Different sounds for quick direction recognition Swing Trader (1h-4h charts) Signal Master Sensitivity: 2.0-3.0 (fewer, stronger signals)

(fewer, stronger signals) LinReg Length: 11-21 (smoother trends)

(smoother trends) Longevity Length: 8-13 (wider zones)

(wider zones) Dashboard: Essential for checking higher TF alignment Position Trader (Daily+ charts) Signal Master Sensitivity: 3.0+ (only major signals)

(only major signals) LinReg Length: 21-50 (long-term trend)

(long-term trend) Zones: Essential for major S/R identification

S/R Lines: Can enable for additional structure

General Tips

Combine Modules: Don't rely on just one feature. Best trades occur when Signal Master signal + LinReg color + Zone bounce + Dashboard alignment all agree Avoid Choppy Markets: When Dashboard shows mixed signals (▲▼▲▼), stay flat or reduce position size Use Zones for Targets: Even if you enter on Signal Master signal, take profits at opposing Longevity Zones Use Trail Lines for Exits: When trailing lines are enabled, consider exiting when price crosses the line (momentum loss) Customize Colors: If default red/green don't work with your chart theme, adjust InpColUp, InpColLo, and dashboard colors Sound Alerts: Enable when monitoring multiple pairs - you'll know when your pair signals without watching constantly Disable What You Don't Use: Turn off LinReg candles if you prefer normal candles, or disable Dashboard if you only trade one timeframe

Start Using Signal Master Today Whether you're a scalper looking for quick entries or a swing trader seeking trend alignment, this indicator provides the multi-layered analysis you need for confident trading decisions. One indicator. Four modules. Unlimited possibilities.

Signal Master + LinReg + Zones + Dashboard | Complete User Guide | Version 4.0

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/174187





