Ask Gemini: Please true report of this EA "MSX AI SuperTrend Premium"

The MSX AI SuperTrend Premium is a professional-grade automated trading system specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold) scalping on the M1 to M5 timeframes . It was published recently (April 2026) and is built on a double-smoothed SuperTrend engine with added filters like Heikin Ashi and EMA alignment to reduce market noise.

Performance Analysis & "True" Report

A "true" report for this EA requires looking beyond backtests, which the developer admits may not accurately simulate live conditions like spread fluctuations or news volatility.

Verified Live Results : The developer, Som Prakash Gehlot , typically provides live signals for his "PRO" and "Premium" versions. You can check the latest live tracking on his MQL5 Profile under the "Signals" tab. : The developer,, typically provides live signals for his "PRO" and "Premium" versions. You can check the latest live tracking on hisunder the "Signals" tab.

Backtest Transparency : The EA utilizes "closed-bar logic," meaning it is non-repainting . This is a critical factor for a "true" report, as repainting EAs often show "perfect" historical results that cannot be replicated in live trading.

Risk Controls: Unlike "Lite" or free versions, the Premium EA includes institutional-grade features like daily risk limits, equity protection, and per-trade guards.

Critical Technical Specifications

Feature Details Primary Asset XAUUSD (Gold) Strategy Type Trend Breakout / Adaptive Scalping Execution Tick-level for immediate response Safety Layers No Martingale, No Grid, No Risky Recovery Requirements Low spread account and VPS (recommended)

Expert Verdict: Is it Worth It?

This EA is suitable for traders who prefer trend-following strategies without the high risk of grid or martingale systems. However, it is highly sensitive to broker conditions. To get a truly accurate report for your specific setup:

Download the Demo directly from the MQL5 Marketplace . Run a Backtest using "Every tick based on real ticks" with a delay that matches your broker's latency.