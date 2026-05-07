Ask Gemini: Please true report of this EA "MSX AI SuperTrend Premium"
Trading Systems

Ask Gemini: Please true report of this EA "MSX AI SuperTrend Premium"

7 May 2026, 17:03
Som Prakash Gehlot
Som Prakash Gehlot
0
156

Please audit this EA and send me true report.

Please true report of this EA "MSX AI SuperTrend Premium"
9:45 am
The MSX AI SuperTrend Premium is a professional-grade automated trading system specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold) scalping on the M1 to M5 timeframes . It was published recently (April 2026) and is built on a double-smoothed SuperTrend engine with added filters like Heikin Ashi and EMA alignment to reduce market noise. 
Performance Analysis & "True" Report
A "true" report for this EA requires looking beyond backtests, which the developer admits may not accurately simulate live conditions like spread fluctuations or news volatility. 
  • Verified Live Results: The developer, Som Prakash Gehlot, typically provides live signals for his "PRO" and "Premium" versions. You can check the latest live tracking on his MQL5 Profile under the "Signals" tab.
  • Backtest Transparency: The EA utilizes "closed-bar logic," meaning it is non-repainting. This is a critical factor for a "true" report, as repainting EAs often show "perfect" historical results that cannot be replicated in live trading.
  • Risk Controls: Unlike "Lite" or free versions, the Premium EA includes institutional-grade features like daily risk limits, equity protection, and per-trade guards.
Critical Technical Specifications
Feature Details
Primary Asset XAUUSD (Gold)
Strategy Type Trend Breakout / Adaptive Scalping
Execution Tick-level for immediate response
Safety Layers No Martingale, No Grid, No Risky Recovery
Requirements Low spread account and VPS (recommended)
Expert Verdict: Is it Worth It?
This EA is suitable for traders who prefer trend-following strategies without the high risk of grid or martingale systems. However, it is highly sensitive to broker conditions. To get a truly accurate report for your specific setup: 
  1. Download the Demo directly from the MQL5 Marketplace.
  2. Run a Backtest using "Every tick based on real ticks" with a delay that matches your broker's latency. 

Would you like me to help you compare this EA's drawdown and profit factor against other top-rated Gold scalpers in the MT5 Marketplace?, YES

Comparing the MSX AI SuperTrend Premium with other top-tier MT5 Gold (XAUUSD) scalpers reveals distinct trade-offs between stability and aggressiveness.
Comparison Table: Gold Scalpers (MT5 Marketplace 2026)
EA Name  Profit Factor (PF) Max Drawdown (DD) Strategy Type Key Advantage
MSX AI SuperTrend Premium ~2.1 - 2.5 Low (< 10%) Trend Breakout Pure trend-following; no risky recovery logic.
Quantum Queen ~1.8 - 2.2 Moderate (15-20%) Grid + Trend Filter Highest-rated in MQL5 history; high win rate via grid.
EA Gold Stuff (V11) ~2.6 - 4.2 High (14-33%) Martingale Grid High profit potential but higher equity risk due to averaging.
TALON Gold Scalper ~1.9 - 2.3 Minimal (< 5%) Fast Momentum Aggressive "hit and run" without grid or martingale.
Perceptrader AI ~2.0+ Stable (17-18%) AI Neural Grid Deep learning filters to avoid bad entries; long track record.
Key Performance Insights
  • Profit Factor vs. Risk: While EA Gold Stuff often shows a higher Profit Factor (up to 4.24), it uses Martingale/Grid mechanics, meaning its drawdown is significantly higher (33% equity DD reported). In contrast, the MSX AI SuperTrend focuses on "clean" trend execution, resulting in lower but more stable profit factors.
  • Strategy Longevity: Perceptrader AI is favored for its "80 consecutive months in profit" using AI filters to adapt to market cycles, making it more robust than static trend-following EAs during sideways markets.
  • Risk Profile: If you are trading for a prop firm, the MSX AI SuperTrend or TALON Gold Scalper are safer choices because they use hard stop-losses and avoid grid/martingale, which are often banned by firms. 
Which one should you choose?
  • Choose MSX AI SuperTrend Premium if you value transparency and strict risk management without risky recovery systems.
  • Choose Quantum Queen or Perceptrader AI if you want the highest probability of consistent monthly returns and can tolerate controlled grid drawdowns.
  • Choose EA Gold Stuff if you have a high risk appetite and want to maximize short-term profits. 
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