Advanced Smart Money Concepts Indicator





The Complete Smart Market Concepts indicator is your all-in-one institutional-grade tool designed to decode Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and reveal how the "big players" — banks, hedge funds, and institutions — truly move the forex markets.



Built specifically for traders who want to trade like the smart money, this indicator automatically identifies and plots the most essential SMC elements directly on your charts, giving you crystal-clear insights without manual drawing or guesswork.





👑 Core Features Include:





⚡ Advanced Market Structure Analysis - BoS | CoCH

Real-time detection of Break of Structure (BoS) for trend continuation and Change of Character (CoCH) for potential reversals, helping you stay aligned with the dominant institutional order flow.

⚡ Order Blocks (OB)

Automatically detects and highlights high-probability bullish and bearish Order Blocks — the institutional footprints where smart money accumulated or distributed large positions before major impulsive moves (often the last opposing candle before a strong BOS displacement), acting as powerful support/resistance zones for reversals or continuations.

⚡ Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

Automatically highlights inefficiencies and imbalances where price is likely to return, providing high-probability reversal or continuation zones.

⚡ Volume Imbalance (VI)

Automatically highlights volume imbalances where there is no overlap between candle wick and body of previous candles, providing high-probability reversal or continuation zones.

⚡ Supply & Demand Zones

Clearly marked institutional supply (sell) and demand (buy) areas, including premium and discount arrays to show where smart money accumulates or distributes positions.

⚡ Premium & Discount Zones

Visual ranges that indicate whether price is trading at an "expensive" (premium — ideal for sells) or "cheap" (discount — ideal for buys) level relative to equilibrium.

⚡ Market Session Lines

The dashboard carries a market session area that displays all major trading sessions (Sydney, Asian, London, New York) and detects the current trading session. A vertical line is automatically drawn to help you identify the current market session thereby giving idea of high-volatility periods, session overlaps, and when institutional activity is most likely to occur.

🔥 Auto Trendlines

Intelligent trendline drawing that adapts to market structure, helping identify key directional bias and potential liquidity grabs.

🔥 Currency Strength Meter (28 Pairs -- Price Action, RSI , MFI)

Built-in real-time meter comparing the relative strength of major currencies from a basket of 28 currency pairs, allowing you to pair the strongest against the weakest for maximum edge in your trades. The currency meter comes with three (3) options for strength calculations. It comes with a Price Action Calculations that is based on the daily price movement of currency pairs, and also it comes with the RSI and MFI oscillators.









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