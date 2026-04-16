MarketBreakdown | EURUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, EURCHF





Here are the updates & outlook for multiple instruments in my watch list.





1️⃣ #EURUSD daily time frame 🇪🇺🇺🇸





The price is still stuck on a major horizontal resistance cluster.

There is a high chance that the price will drop from that, following

a strong overbought condition.





2️⃣ #USDJPY daily time frame 🇺🇸🇯🇵





The pair was strongly rejected from a rising trend line.

There is a high probability that the price will continue rising more.





3️⃣ #EURJPY daily time frame 🇪🇺🇯🇵





The price set a new year's high, breaking above a major horizontal

resistance cluster.





It opens a potential for more growth.

Next psychological level is 1.18.





4️⃣ #EURCHF daily time frame 🇪🇺🇨🇭





The pair is in a consolidation since the end of March.





I think that the sideways price action will continue and the price

will continue coiling within the underlined range.





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