Analytics & Forecasts

MarketBreakdown | EURUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, EURCHF

16 April 2026, 13:51
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
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MarketBreakdown | EURUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, EURCHF


Here are the updates & outlook for multiple instruments in my watch list.


1️⃣ #EURUSD daily time frame 🇪🇺🇺🇸


The price is still stuck on a major horizontal resistance cluster.

There is a high chance that the price will drop from that, following

a strong overbought condition.


2️⃣ #USDJPY daily time frame 🇺🇸🇯🇵


The pair was strongly rejected from a rising trend line.

There is a high probability that the price will continue rising more.


3️⃣ #EURJPY daily time frame 🇪🇺🇯🇵


The price set a new year's high, breaking above a major horizontal

resistance cluster.


It opens a potential for more growth.

Next psychological level is 1.18.


4️⃣ #EURCHF daily time frame 🇪🇺🇨🇭


The pair is in a consolidation since the end of March.


I think that the sideways price action will continue and the price

will continue coiling within the underlined range.


My Experts: 

 

✔️ Blaze Synchro MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172553&nbsp;

✔️ Blaze Synchro MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172460&nbsp;

 

✔️ Bullion Horizon MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173050

✔️ Bullion Horizon MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173048


✔️ Aquila Gold MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173186

✔️ Aquila Gold MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173200


✔️ FX Avalanche MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173073

✔️ FX Avalanche MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173068

 

 

My Professional MT4/MT5 Indicators: 

 

✔️ Wolfe Wave Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167800&nbsp;

 

✔️ Wolfe Wave Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167805&nbsp;

 

✔️ Candlestick Reversal Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167689&nbsp;

 

✔️ Candlestick Reversal Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167678&nbsp;

 

✔️ Quadra Zone Entries MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172588&nbsp;

 

✔️ Quadra Zone Entries MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172581&nbsp;

 

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166179&nbsp;

 

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166178&nbsp;

 

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166171&nbsp;

 

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166047&nbsp;

 

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166955&nbsp;

 

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166949&nbsp;


#eurusd, usdjpy, eurjpy, eurchf