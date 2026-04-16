MarketBreakdown | EURUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, EURCHF
Here are the updates & outlook for multiple instruments in my watch list.
1️⃣ #EURUSD daily time frame 🇪🇺🇺🇸
The price is still stuck on a major horizontal resistance cluster.
There is a high chance that the price will drop from that, following
a strong overbought condition.
2️⃣ #USDJPY daily time frame 🇺🇸🇯🇵
The pair was strongly rejected from a rising trend line.
There is a high probability that the price will continue rising more.
3️⃣ #EURJPY daily time frame 🇪🇺🇯🇵
The price set a new year's high, breaking above a major horizontal
resistance cluster.
It opens a potential for more growth.
Next psychological level is 1.18.
4️⃣ #EURCHF daily time frame 🇪🇺🇨🇭
The pair is in a consolidation since the end of March.
I think that the sideways price action will continue and the price
will continue coiling within the underlined range.
My Experts:
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✔️ Blaze Synchro MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172460
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✔️ Aquila Gold MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173186
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✔️ FX Avalanche MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173068
My Professional MT4/MT5 Indicators:
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✔️ Wolfe Wave Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167805
✔️ Candlestick Reversal Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167689
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✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166178
✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166171
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✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166955
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