[100% ROI] From January to March: This is better than holding gold.

Introduction
The price of Gold (XAUUSD) started the year around $4330 and surged to $5603 on January 29th, 2026.
If you had invested $1,000 at the beginning of the year and sold at the peak, you could have achieved around a 30% ROI, a strong return by any standard.
But here’s the reality…
Most traders don’t catch the exact top.
By the end of March, that same position would have dropped to roughly 11% ROI.
Still profitable, but far from maximizing the opportunity.
This is where automation changes everything.
Meet the XAUUSD 5M Scalper EA
Instead of relying on perfect timing, the XAUUSD 5M Scalper EA is built to extract profit consistently from the market—every day.
From January to March 2026:
- $1,000 to $1,904
- +90.4% ROI (Normal Risk)
- High-frequency precision trading
- 84% win rate
This isn’t luck.
This is systematic execution.
Real Performance – Normal Risk Mode
Account Setup
- Initial Deposit: $1,000
- Leverage: 1:500
Results
- Net Profit: $907.06
- Win Rate: 83.91%
- Total Trades: 174
- Sharpe Ratio: 8.00
Risk Profile
- Max Drawdown: ~34%
The result?
A steady equity curve driven by high-probability entries and consistent trade flow.
High Risk Mode – For Aggressive Growth
Want more?
Switch to High Risk Mode and unlock even higher returns:
- $1,000 to $2,806
- 180% ROI in 3 months
- Profit Factor: 1.55
- Win Rate: 82%
Despite the increased exposure, drawdown remains controlled around ~33%, showing the system’s robust risk framework.
Why This EA Works
The XAUUSD 5M Scalper is engineered for one thing:
Exploiting intraday volatility in gold
It doesn’t wait for big moves, it profits from movement itself.
Core Advantages:
- Captures short-term market inefficiencies
- Executes high-probability setups
- Removes emotions and hesitation
While manual traders hesitate…
The EA executes.
EA vs Buy & Hold
|Strategy
|ROI (Jan–Mar 2026)
|Effort
|Consistency
|Buy & Hold
|~11%
|Low
|Low
|EA (Normal)
|~90%
|None
|High
|EA (High Risk)
|~180%
|None
|Very High
The difference is clear:
Buy & Hold needs direction
This EA only needs movement
Built for Real Traders
This EA is ideal for:
- Traders who want consistent returns
- Beginners who need a plug-and-play system
- Professionals looking to scale capital efficiently
Promotion Offer.
Click Here to Get a copy of XAUUSD 5m SCALPER
Download the SET file provided Below to run backtest on the EA.
First 5 people to join the Dedicated group Gets to try the EA for Free!!