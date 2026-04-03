[100% ROI] From January to March: This is better than holding gold.

Introduction

The price of Gold (XAUUSD) started the year around $4330 and surged to $5603 on January 29th, 2026.

If you had invested $1,000 at the beginning of the year and sold at the peak, you could have achieved around a 30% ROI, a strong return by any standard.

But here’s the reality…

Most traders don’t catch the exact top.

By the end of March, that same position would have dropped to roughly 11% ROI.

Still profitable, but far from maximizing the opportunity.

This is where automation changes everything.





Meet the XAUUSD 5M Scalper EA

Instead of relying on perfect timing, the XAUUSD 5M Scalper EA is built to extract profit consistently from the market—every day.

From January to March 2026:

$1,000 to $1,904

+90.4% ROI (Normal Risk)

High-frequency precision trading

84% win rate

This isn’t luck.

This is systematic execution.

Real Performance – Normal Risk Mode

Account Setup

Initial Deposit: $1,000

Leverage: 1:500

Results

Net Profit: $907.06

$907.06 Win Rate: 83.91%

83.91% Total Trades: 174

174 Sharpe Ratio: 8.00

Risk Profile

Max Drawdown: ~34%

The result?

A steady equity curve driven by high-probability entries and consistent trade flow.





High Risk Mode – For Aggressive Growth

Want more?

Switch to High Risk Mode and unlock even higher returns:

$1,000 to $2,806

180% ROI in 3 months

Profit Factor: 1.55

Win Rate: 82%

Despite the increased exposure, drawdown remains controlled around ~33%, showing the system’s robust risk framework.





Why This EA Works

The XAUUSD 5M Scalper is engineered for one thing:

Exploiting intraday volatility in gold

It doesn’t wait for big moves, it profits from movement itself.

Core Advantages:

Captures short-term market inefficiencies

Executes high-probability setups

Removes emotions and hesitation

While manual traders hesitate…

The EA executes.

EA vs Buy & Hold

Strategy ROI (Jan–Mar 2026) Effort Consistency Buy & Hold ~11% Low Low EA (Normal) ~90% None High EA (High Risk) ~180% None Very High

The difference is clear:

Buy & Hold needs direction

This EA only needs movement



Built for Real Traders

This EA is ideal for:

Traders who want consistent returns

Beginners who need a plug-and-play system

Professionals looking to scale capital efficiently

Promotion Offer.

Click Here to Get a copy of XAUUSD 5m SCALPER

Download the SET file provided Below to run backtest on the EA.





First 5 people to join the Dedicated group Gets to try the EA for Free!!



