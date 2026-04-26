[12.6%] Growth from 1st of April Trading Gold

Trading Isn’t About Hype — It’s About Consistency
After 21 trades (15 wins, 6 losses), the system continues to hold steady growth — not explosive, not reckless, just controlled.
That’s the core philosophy here.
On April 1st, we started this journey with a $500 account, powered by our EMA + MACD-based Expert Advisor on XAUUSD (M5 timeframe).
Performance Snapshot (April 1st – April 23rd)
✅ Total Deals Executed: 42
✅ Execution Type: Fully Automated
✅ Market: Gold (XAUUSD)
✅ Timeframe: M5
Every single trade in the history was executed by the system —
no manual intervention, no emotions, no guesswork.
Realistic Growth
Let’s keep it transparent:
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Starting Balance: $500
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Current Balance: $564
That’s a +12.8% return in over Three weeks.
After 21 trades alone, even with 6 losses, the system maintained upward equity — a key sign of robustness.
No martingale.
No over-leveraging.
No gambling.
Just structured, rule-based execution.
Why This Matters
Most EAs try to impress with unrealistic gains — and end up blowing accounts.
This EA is built differently:
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Capital preservation comes first
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High-probability setups only
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Controlled risk per trade
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Consistency over hype
Trade Behavior Insights
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Entries align with momentum shifts (EMA + MACD confluence)
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Both buy and sell opportunities are utilized
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Losses are cut quickly
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Winners are allowed to reach targets
This is what a sustainable trading system looks like.
The Bigger Goal
This is just the beginning.
The objective isn’t overnight success — it’s steady compounding.
$500 → $564 is proof of concept.
Next step: scale with discipline, not emotion.
Get Started
👉 Get the EA here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171486#!tab=overview
👉 Join our trading group:
https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/017e1f70f7bddc01
Final Note
If you’re looking for:
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A realistic EA
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A disciplined strategy
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A system that respects risk
Then you’re in the right place.
Start now — and let consistency build your account.