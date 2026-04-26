[12.6%] Growth from 1st of April Trading Gold
My Trading

[12.6%] Growth from 1st of April Trading Gold

26 April 2026, 20:15
Oghenevwegba Thankgod Emuowhochere
Oghenevwegba Thankgod Emuowhochere
0
142

Trading Isn’t About Hype — It’s About Consistency

After 21 trades (15 wins, 6 losses), the system continues to hold steady growth — not explosive, not reckless, just controlled.

That’s the core philosophy here.

On April 1st, we started this journey with a $500 account, powered by our EMA + MACD-based Expert Advisor on XAUUSD (M5 timeframe).

Performance Snapshot (April 1st – April 23rd)

✅ Total Deals Executed: 42
✅ Execution Type: Fully Automated
✅ Market: Gold (XAUUSD)
✅ Timeframe: M5


Every single trade in the history was executed by the system —
no manual intervention, no emotions, no guesswork.

Realistic Growth

Let’s keep it transparent:

  • Starting Balance: $500

  • Current Balance: $564

That’s a +12.8% return in over Three weeks.

After 21 trades alone, even with 6 losses, the system maintained upward equity — a key sign of robustness.

No martingale.
No over-leveraging.
No gambling.

Just structured, rule-based execution.

Why This Matters

Most EAs try to impress with unrealistic gains — and end up blowing accounts.



This EA is built differently:

  • Capital preservation comes first

  • High-probability setups only

  • Controlled risk per trade

  • Consistency over hype

 Trade Behavior Insights

  • Entries align with momentum shifts (EMA + MACD confluence)

  • Both buy and sell opportunities are utilized

  • Losses are cut quickly

  • Winners are allowed to reach targets

This is what a sustainable trading system looks like.

The Bigger Goal

This is just the beginning.

The objective isn’t overnight success — it’s steady compounding.

$500 → $564 is proof of concept.
Next step: scale with discipline, not emotion.

 Get Started

👉 Get the EA here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171486#!tab=overview

👉 Join our trading group:
https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/017e1f70f7bddc01

Final Note

If you’re looking for:

  • A realistic EA

  • A disciplined strategy

  • A system that respects risk

Then you’re in the right place.

Start now — and let consistency build your account.


#gold xauusd