AI Aurum Pivot – Real User Feedback After More Than 5 Months Live Trading

One of the most important factors when choosing an Expert Advisor is not only backtest results. The real question is:
Can the EA survive and grow consistently on a real trading account?
Today I want to share a real experience from an AI Aurum Pivot user who has been running the EA since January 2026.
The user started with only:
- Initial deposit: $144
- Broker: IC Markets Raw Spread
- Starting lot size: 0.01 lot
- Running period: Since 14 January 2026
After more than 5 months of trading, the account continued growing steadily and the customer was able to withdraw profits consistently.
"I’ve been using AI Aurum Pivot since 14 Jan 26 with a small $144 deposit and start 0.01 lot size on ICMarkets Raw Spread, it keeps growing my account and I’m able to withdraw profits consistently.
So far, very solid performance."
🔥 Small Account → Consistent Growth
AI Aurum Pivot is designed as a long-term XAUUSD trading system. The goal is not gambling with extremely high risk or chasing unrealistic daily profits.
The focus is:
- ✔ Stable long-term performance
- ✔ Controlled risk management
- ✔ Adaptive gold market strategy
- ✔ Suitable for real account growth
Many traders make the mistake of judging an EA only from a short backtest. But a real trading environment is completely different:
- Broker conditions
- Spread changes
- Gold volatility
- News impact
- Execution quality
This is why real verified results and long-term user experience are always the most valuable proof.
⚙️ How AI Aurum Pivot Works
AI Aurum Pivot focuses on detecting important price areas on gold using a combination of market structure analysis and adaptive risk control.
The system is built to capture strong XAUUSD movements while avoiding unnecessary over-trading.
Main advantages:
- 🏆 XAUUSD specialized strategy
- 🏆 Multiple risk presets
- 🏆 Works with small and large accounts
- 🏆 Designed for long-term trading
- 🏆 Real Stop Loss protection
📈 Why Long-Term Results Matter
Any EA can have a good week or a lucky month. The real challenge is surviving different market conditions:
- Trending market
- Sideway market
- High volatility periods
- News events
AI Aurum Pivot continues proving itself through real market conditions with many users around the world.
⭐ Final Thoughts
Thank you to all customers who continue sharing their real results. Your feedback is the best motivation to keep improving our trading systems.
Remember:
Successful trading is not about becoming rich overnight. It is about consistency, patience, and surviving long enough to let the strategy work.
🔗 AI Aurum Pivot Product Page
👉 Click here to view AI Aurum Pivot on MQL5 Market