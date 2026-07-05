AI Aurum Pivot – Real User Feedback After More Than 5 Months Live Trading

One of the most important factors when choosing an Expert Advisor is not only backtest results. The real question is:

Can the EA survive and grow consistently on a real trading account?

Today I want to share a real experience from an AI Aurum Pivot user who has been running the EA since January 2026.





The user started with only:

Initial deposit: $144

Broker: IC Markets Raw Spread

Starting lot size: 0.01 lot

Running period: Since 14 January 2026

After more than 5 months of trading, the account continued growing steadily and the customer was able to withdraw profits consistently.

"I’ve been using AI Aurum Pivot since 14 Jan 26 with a small $144 deposit and start 0.01 lot size on ICMarkets Raw Spread, it keeps growing my account and I’m able to withdraw profits consistently.



So far, very solid performance."

🔥 Small Account → Consistent Growth

AI Aurum Pivot is designed as a long-term XAUUSD trading system. The goal is not gambling with extremely high risk or chasing unrealistic daily profits.

The focus is:

✔ Stable long-term performance

✔ Controlled risk management

✔ Adaptive gold market strategy

✔ Suitable for real account growth

Many traders make the mistake of judging an EA only from a short backtest. But a real trading environment is completely different:

Broker conditions

Spread changes

Gold volatility

News impact

Execution quality

This is why real verified results and long-term user experience are always the most valuable proof.

⚙️ How AI Aurum Pivot Works

AI Aurum Pivot focuses on detecting important price areas on gold using a combination of market structure analysis and adaptive risk control.

The system is built to capture strong XAUUSD movements while avoiding unnecessary over-trading.

Main advantages:

🏆 XAUUSD specialized strategy

🏆 Multiple risk presets

🏆 Works with small and large accounts

🏆 Designed for long-term trading

🏆 Real Stop Loss protection

📈 Why Long-Term Results Matter

Any EA can have a good week or a lucky month. The real challenge is surviving different market conditions:

Trending market

Sideway market

High volatility periods

News events

AI Aurum Pivot continues proving itself through real market conditions with many users around the world.

⭐ Final Thoughts

Thank you to all customers who continue sharing their real results. Your feedback is the best motivation to keep improving our trading systems.

Remember:

Successful trading is not about becoming rich overnight. It is about consistency, patience, and surviving long enough to let the strategy work.

🔗 AI Aurum Pivot Product Page

👉 Click here to view AI Aurum Pivot on MQL5 Market



