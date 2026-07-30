The Nova Gold Rush Starts In 2 Days

One Month. A Price That Starts At $30 And Ends At $330. Then It Stays There.

We already told you the price was about to move. Here's the full shape of it, and the name we're putting on it: The Nova Gold Rush.

It runs for exactly one month, August 1st through August 31st. Nova GOLD Breakout opens at $30 on day one. Every day after that, the price goes up $10. By August 31st, it lands at $330. That's not a typo and it's not going back down after. $330 becomes the new normal price the moment the month ends.

Why We're Telling You In Advance

Most sellers raise prices quietly. One day it's one number, the next day it's higher, no announcement, no warning, buyers just find out the hard way. We didn't want to do that. Nova GOLD Breakout is going to $330 permanently, and instead of doing that overnight, we're giving a full month where you can still get it for less, at a price that drops lower the earlier you act.

That's the whole point of the Gold Rush. A real window, a real countdown, a real end date. Not a scare tactic, an actual calendar.

Two Days Left Before Day One

August 1st is $30. August 31st is $330 and that's where it stays. Everything in between is a straight line from one to the other, $10 a day, no surprises.

See Nova GOLD Breakout

Follow Nova 003 Live Signal

Join The Telegram Channel Free

The Nova Gold Rush. One month, a real start, a real end, a price that only moves one direction.