What $330 On August 31st Actually Means
A Fixed End Date Changes How You Should Think About This, Not Just The Countdown Number.
It's easy to see a rising price and assume it just keeps climbing forever, so what's the rush, right? That's not what's happening here. The Nova Gold Rush has a hard stop. August 31st, the price hits $330 and freezes there. No day 32 where it goes to $340. The climb has an ending, and that ending is a fixed number you can plan around right now.
That changes the math completely. This isn't "buy at some point before it gets expensive." It's "$330 is arriving on a specific date, and every day between now and then is cheaper than that."
The Earlier Days Aren't Just Cheaper, They're Dramatically Cheaper
Day one is $30, less than a tenth of where this lands. Even a week or two in, you're still paying a fraction of $330. The later you wait inside the month, the closer you get to paying the full new price for a system you could have gotten for a tenth of that at the start.
There's no ambiguity about where the ceiling is. You know the exact top before it even starts climbing.
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$330 isn't a scary "eventually." It's a specific date, and every day before it is a specific amount cheaper.