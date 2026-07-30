INDEX REVERSE — let's see how it turns out 😎

I've been eyeing this trading technique for a while. The idea is to analyze the strength of currencies, not just the price charts of currency pairs.

The INDEX REVERSE indicator calculates the strength of the two currencies that make up a currency pair and provides a more accurate forecast of future price movements. Simply put, signals are generated without analyzing the dynamics of the currency pair, but rather by analyzing the strength of the currencies that make up the pair.





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For example, on the price chart, we can see the beginning of an upward trend for the EURUSD currency pair, but the index indicator shows that the EUR currency's strength is very weak and growth is unlikely. This forecast is more reliable than simply analyzing the price chart (based on my personal experience). But time will tell... First, I'll test this system on a real account and trade using the INDEX REVERSE signals.

Watch a video about how INDEX REVERSE works here:



