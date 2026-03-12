Hull Suite By Insilico Settings/Inputs Guide for MT4 & MT5

Complete User Documentation — MT4 & MT5

1. OVERVIEW

The Hull Suite by InSilico is an advanced indicator designed to enhance trading decisions by utilizing the Hull Moving Average. It simplifies the identification of trends, helping traders make informed entries and exits. This indicator is particularly useful for those looking to optimize their trading strategies based on price movements.

Who Should Use It: Retail forex traders seeking to improve their market analysis with a reliable trend-following tool.

Main Benefit: Gain a clearer view of market trends, allowing for more strategic trading decisions and potentially increased profitability.

2. INPUT PARAMETERS & SETTINGS

This product shares a common set of general input settings with all Indicator products in this series. The following sections are covered in the common guide: Alert Settings (popup alert, push notification, email alert) and Display Settings (arrow size, colors). For full details refer to the Common General Input Settings Guide. The sections below cover only the product-specific inputs unique to this product.

Indicator Settings

This section controls the main parameters that define how the Hull Suite operates and displays on your chart.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Source (Close price by default) ENUM PRICE_CLOSE Determines which price is used for calculations, affecting the indicator's sensitivity to price movements. PRICE_OPEN - Use this when you want to analyze market behavior from the opening price. Hull Variation (0: Hma, 1: Thma, 2: Ehma) modeswitch Hma Selects the type of Hull Moving Average to use, influencing the indicator's responsiveness and lag. Thma - Choose this for a smoother average that reduces noise in volatile markets. Length (180-200 for floating S/R, 55 for swing entry) int 55 Sets the period for the Hull Moving Average, impacting the sensitivity to price changes and trend identification. 100 - Use this for a longer-term view, ideal for identifying major trends. Length multiplier for higher timeframes double 1.0 Adjusts the length of the Hull Moving Average based on the timeframe, allowing for better adaptability across different charts. 1.5 - Use this when analyzing higher timeframes to smooth out fluctuations. Show Hull MA as a band? bool true Enables a visual representation of the Hull Moving Average as a band, enhancing clarity in trend identification. false - Disable this for a cleaner chart with only line indicators. Line thickness int 1 Controls the thickness of the Hull Moving Average lines, allowing for better visibility depending on chart style. 2 - Increase this for better visibility on smaller screens or busy charts.

Alert Settings

This section manages the alert functionalities to notify traders of significant market changes.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Enable Frist Ma Color change bool true Activates alerts for changes in the first moving average's color, indicating potential trend shifts. false - Disable this if you prefer to monitor trends manually. Enable Second Ma Color change bool true Turns on alerts for the second moving average's color change, providing additional trend confirmation. false - Turn this off if you only want alerts for the primary moving average. Enable Ma CROSS Color change bool true Enables alerts for when the moving averages cross, a key signal for potential market entry or exit. false - Disable this if you prefer to analyze crossovers visually.

3. HOW IT WORKS

Core Calculation & Logic

The Hull Suite by InSilico calculates multiple Hull Moving Averages (HMAs) to identify market trends and potential reversal points. It uses a weighted average to provide smoother signals, reducing lag and enhancing responsiveness to price changes.

This indicator is particularly effective in trending markets, allowing traders to detect shifts in momentum quickly. The various Hull variations (HMA, THMA, EHMA) offer flexibility in strategy implementation, catering to different trading styles.

BUY and SELL Signal Conditions

BUY Signal — When does it appear? A BUY signal is generated when the fast Hull Moving Average crosses above the slow Hull Moving Average, indicating upward momentum.

SELL Signal — When does it appear? A SELL signal occurs when the fast Hull Moving Average crosses below the slow Hull Moving Average, suggesting a potential downward trend.

Signal Confirmation: Traders will observe color changes in the lines representing the Hull Moving Averages, along with alerts if enabled, to confirm signals visually.

Recommended Action: It is advisable to seek confirmation from higher timeframes and place stop-loss orders just below recent swing lows for BUYs or above swing highs for SELLs.

Step-by-Step Workflow

Step 1: Set Up the Indicator Install the Hull Suite by InSilico on your trading platform and attach it to your desired chart.

Step 2: Configure Settings Adjust the indicator settings according to your trading strategy, such as length and alert preferences.

Step 3: Identify Signals Monitor the Hull Moving Average lines for crossovers that indicate potential BUY or SELL signals.

Step 4: Confirm with Other Tools Use additional indicators or price action analysis to confirm the signals before executing trades.

Step 5: Manage Risk Set appropriate stop-loss and take-profit levels based on your risk management strategy.

Step 6: Review Performance Regularly analyze your trades to assess the effectiveness of the Hull Suite and make necessary adjustments.

Step 7: Stay Informed Keep up with market news and events that could impact price movements relevant to your trading strategy.

4. USAGE TIPS & BEST PRACTICES

Utilizing the Hull Suite effectively can enhance trading performance and decision-making.

Feature Description Source Price Type Select the price type used for calculations, typically the closing price, to adjust responsiveness. Hull Variation Choose between different Hull variations (HMA, THMA, EHMA) based on your trading strategy's needs. Length Adjust the length parameter to fine-tune the indicator's sensitivity; shorter lengths react faster to price changes. Alerts Enable alerts for color changes and crossovers to receive notifications for potential trading opportunities. Visual Settings Customize line thickness and visibility to enhance clarity and personal preference on the chart.

Quick Start Guide

Follow these steps to get started in under 5 minutes:

Download the Indicator: Purchase and download the Hull Suite by InSilico from the MQL5 marketplace. Install the Indicator: Add the indicator to your MT4 or MT5 platform by placing it in the appropriate folder. Attach to a Chart: Open a chart for your desired trading instrument and attach the Hull Suite indicator. Configure Settings: Adjust the input settings to match your trading strategy and preferences. Enable Alerts: Set up alerts for signals to be notified of potential trading opportunities. Monitor Signals: Watch for crossovers and color changes in the Hull Moving Averages for trading signals. Execute Trades: Enter trades based on confirmed signals and manage your risk accordingly.

You may also be interested in these related products:

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide

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