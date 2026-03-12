Day And Week Separator Settings/Inputs Guide for MT4 & MT5

Complete User Documentation — MT4 & MT5

1. OVERVIEW

The Day and Week Separator is an Expert Advisor that visually marks the beginning of new trading days and weeks with customizable lines. This tool helps traders analyze price movements across different time zones by clearly delineating trading sessions. With its adjustable settings, traders can personalize the appearance of the separators to suit their analysis needs.

Who Should Use It: Retail forex traders looking for enhanced chart clarity and analysis.

Main Benefit: Gain a clearer understanding of market trends by visually separating trading days and weeks on your charts.

2. INPUT PARAMETERS & SETTINGS

This product shares a common set of general input settings with all Expert Advisor products in this series. The following sections are covered in the common guide: General Settings (lot size, SL/TP modes, magic number, trade direction), Breakeven Settings, Trailing Stop Settings, News Filter Settings and News Action Settings, Martingale Settings, Grid Settings, Hedge Settings, Risk Settings, Position Sizing, Alert Settings, Display Settings, Trade Time Settings, Trade Days Settings, Safeguard Settings, and Trend Filter Settings (MA Filter, ADX Filter, RSI Filter, MACD Filter, Parabolic SAR Filter — each with their own strategy options). All of these are fully documented in the Common General Input Settings for Expert Advisors. The sections below cover only the product-specific inputs unique to this product.

Settings

This section covers the general settings that control the behavior of the day and week separators.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example max bars to generate separator int 0 Determines the maximum number of historical bars to look back for generating separator lines. Adjusting this can help focus on recent data or provide a broader view of price action. 50 - Use this value to analyze the last 50 bars for separator placement.

Settings

This section details the color settings for each day of the week, allowing for visual differentiation on the chart.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Sunday Color color Red Sets the color of the separator line for Sundays, helping to distinguish this day visually on the chart. Green - Change to green for a more calming visual effect on Sundays. Monday Color color Yellow Defines the color of the separator line for Mondays, making it easier to identify the start of the trading week. Blue - Use blue to signify a fresh start to the trading week. Tuesday Color color Yellow Specifies the color for Tuesday's separator line, aiding in the visual tracking of the week’s progression. Orange - A vibrant orange can enhance visibility for Tuesday. Wednesday Color color Yellow Determines the color of the separator line for Wednesdays, helping to mark the mid-week point clearly. Purple - A purple line can add a distinct look for Wednesdays. Thursday Color color Yellow Sets the color for Thursday's separator line, enhancing the visual flow of the trading week. Brown - A brown line can provide a unique visual cue for Thursdays. Friday Color color Yellow Defines the color of the separator line for Fridays, marking the end of the trading week visually. Black - A black line can signify the closing of the trading week. Saturday Color color Yellow Specifies the color for Saturday's separator line, providing clarity for weekend market analysis. Gray - A gray line can subtly indicate Saturday without overwhelming the chart.

Settings

This section outlines the style settings for the separator lines, including their appearance and positioning.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Line style ENUM STYLE_DASHDOTDOT See options explained below. STYLE_SOLID - A solid line can provide a clear and strong visual marker. Line width int 2 Adjusts the thickness of the separator lines, allowing for better visibility based on personal preference or chart scaling. 3 - A width of 3 can make the lines more prominent on the chart. Textplace double 30 Controls the vertical position of the day labels on the chart, ensuring they are legible and do not obstruct price data. 40 - Increasing this value can move labels further away from the price action. Font string Arial Specifies the font type for the day labels, allowing traders to choose a style that fits their chart aesthetics. Times New Roman - A classic font that can enhance readability. Font size int 8 Sets the size of the font used for day labels, which can be adjusted for better visibility on various screen sizes. 10 - A larger font size can improve readability for traders with visual impairments. Anchor type ENUM ANCHOR_BOTTOM See options explained below. ANCHOR_TOP - This option can position labels above the line for a different visual effect.

3. HOW IT WORKS

Core Calculation & Logic

This product calculates and plots separator lines for each day and week based on a user-defined start time. It helps traders visualize market structure across different broker time zones, enhancing their analysis.

The technical basis relies on the chart's price data, identifying the highest and lowest prices to determine the optimal placement of separator lines and associated text annotations.

Entry Strategies Explained

Understanding the market structure through separator lines can help traders identify potential entry points. The clear delineation of days and weeks assists in timing trades effectively.

Market Structure Awareness

BUY Signal: Enter a buy position when the price breaks above the previous day's high, indicating bullish momentum.

SELL Signal: Enter a sell position when the price breaks below the previous day's low, indicating bearish momentum.

Best For: Trending markets where clear day and week separations can highlight potential reversals or continuations.

Step-by-Step Workflow

Step 1: Configure Settings Adjust the input parameters to set your preferred start time and colors for each day.

Step 2: Apply to Chart Attach the Day and Week Separator to your desired chart to visualize the separator lines.

Step 3: Analyze Market Structure Use the plotted lines to assess market trends and potential trading opportunities.

Step 4: Monitor Price Action Observe how the price interacts with the separator lines for potential entry and exit points.

Step 5: Adjust Trading Plan Based on the analysis, refine your trading strategy to align with market conditions.

4. RISK MANAGEMENT FEATURES

This section outlines the risk management features that enhance trading safety and effectiveness.

Feature Description Max Bars to Look Back Limits the number of historical bars used for generating separator lines, optimizing performance and clarity. Custom Start Time Allows traders to define when their trading day starts, accommodating different trading styles and time zones. Color Customization Enables traders to assign distinct colors for each day, enhancing visual clarity and focus during analysis. Line Style Settings Provides options for line styles and widths, allowing traders to personalize the appearance of separator lines for better visibility. Text Positioning Adjusts the position of text annotations relative to the chart, ensuring important information is easily readable.

Quick Start Guide

Follow these steps to get started in under 5 minutes:

Install the EA: Download and install the Day and Week Separator EA from the MQL5 Market. Open Your Chart: Select the chart where you want to apply the separator lines. Attach the EA: Drag and drop the EA onto the chart from the Navigator panel. Configure Settings: Set your preferred start time and color options in the input settings. Apply Changes: Click 'OK' to apply the settings and visualize the separator lines. Analyze the Chart: Observe the plotted lines to identify market trends and potential trading opportunities. Adjust as Needed: Modify settings based on your trading strategy and market conditions.

You may also be interested in these related products:

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide

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