Big Move Settings/Inputs Guide for MT4 & MT5

MT4 Version: Big Move Indicator MT4 MT5 Version:

Complete User Documentation — MT4 & MT5

1. OVERVIEW

The Big Move Indicator identifies significant price movements by detecting shifts in momentum and volatility. It visually marks large price swings and alerts traders to potential trend changes or breakouts. This helps traders quickly identify high-impact trading opportunities.

Who Should Use It: Retail forex traders looking for a tool to enhance their market analysis and improve entry and exit timing.

Main Benefit: Gain an edge in identifying major market movements, allowing for timely and informed trading decisions.

2. INPUT PARAMETERS & SETTINGS

This product shares a common set of general input settings with all Indicator products in this series. The following sections are covered in the common guide: Alert Settings (popup alert, push notification, email alert) and Display Settings (arrow size, colors). For full details refer to the Common General Input Settings Guide. The sections below cover only the product-specific inputs unique to this product.

General Settings

This section controls the minimum movement threshold for detecting significant price changes.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Min Length of movement in pips double 20 Sets the minimum price movement in pips required to trigger an alert. Adjusting this can help filter out minor fluctuations and focus on more significant trends. 15 pips – Useful for a more conservative approach to avoid false signals.

Settings

This section manages the parameters for the ZigZag calculation, which is essential for identifying price patterns.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example ZigZag Depth Lower int 12 Defines the depth for the ZigZag indicator, determining how many bars back to consider when identifying price swings. A higher value may result in fewer signals. 15 – Use this when trading on higher timeframes to capture larger trends. ZigZag Deviation Lower int 5 Sets the minimum price deviation to recognize a swing. Adjusting this helps in filtering out minor fluctuations. 7 – This can help in reducing noise in volatile markets. ZigZag Backstep Lower int 3 Specifies the minimum number of bars to backtrack before confirming a swing. This can help ensure that identified swings are significant. 4 – Ideal for traders focusing on more reliable swing points.

3. HOW IT WORKS

Core Calculation & Logic

The Big Move Indicator calculates significant price movements by analyzing momentum and volatility shifts in the market. It identifies key price swings that may indicate potential trend reversals or breakouts.

This indicator employs a combination of ZigZag patterns and predefined thresholds to visually mark large price movements, helping traders quickly spot high-impact trading opportunities.

BUY and SELL Signal Conditions

BUY Signal — When does it appear? A BUY signal is generated when the price movement exceeds the defined TREND STRENGTH threshold, indicating a strong upward momentum.

SELL Signal — When does it appear? A SELL signal occurs when the price movement drops below the TREND STRENGTH threshold, suggesting a significant downward trend.

Signal Confirmation: Traders will see an arrow on the chart indicating the signal direction, along with optional alerts based on their settings.

Recommended Action: It is advisable to confirm signals with higher time frame analysis and set appropriate stop-loss levels to manage risk effectively.

Step-by-Step Workflow

Step 1: Set Up the Indicator Install the Big Move Indicator on your trading platform and apply it to your desired chart.

Step 2: Configure Settings Adjust the TREND STRENGTH and ZigZag parameters according to your trading strategy.

Step 3: Monitor Signals Observe the arrows indicating BUY or SELL signals and consider confirming with additional technical indicators.

Step 4: Execute Trades Based on the signals and your analysis, enter trades while managing risk through stop-loss orders.

Step 5: Review Performance After trades, review the performance and adjust settings as necessary for future trades.

4. USAGE TIPS & BEST PRACTICES

Utilizing the Big Move Indicator effectively can enhance trading decisions.

Feature Description TREND STRENGTH Defines the minimum price movement in pips required to trigger signals. Adjusting this can filter out noise and focus on significant moves. ZigZag Depth Controls the sensitivity of the ZigZag pattern detection. A higher value may reduce false signals in choppy markets. Alerts Enable alerts to receive notifications when signals are generated, ensuring you don't miss potential trading opportunities. Notification Settings Customize notification preferences for alerts via email or mobile to stay updated on market movements. Visual Customization Adjust colors and styles of the arrows to suit your charting preferences, enhancing visibility and personal comfort.

Quick Start Guide

Follow these steps to get started in under 5 minutes:

Download the Indicator: Purchase and download the Big Move Indicator from the MQL5 marketplace. Install on Platform: Add the indicator to your MetaTrader platform by placing it in the appropriate indicators folder. Apply to Chart: Drag and drop the indicator onto your desired trading chart. Configure Settings: Adjust the TREND STRENGTH and ZigZag parameters to fit your trading style. Enable Alerts: Turn on alerts and notifications to stay informed about signals. Monitor Signals: Watch for BUY and SELL arrows on the chart as trading signals. Execute Trades: Enter trades based on signals while adhering to your risk management strategy. Review and Adjust: After trading, analyze performance and refine settings for improved results.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide

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