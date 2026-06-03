⏳ 28 Days Left | Nova GOLD Breakout Launch Pricing Ends July 1, 2026

Nova GOLD Breakout is at its lowest price ever. That changes on July 1, permanently.

Nova GOLD Breakout - $99 until July 1

The Gold Trade You Keep Missing Is Not Bad Luck. It Is A System Problem.

There is a trade that gold traders miss over and over. Price sets up perfectly. The breakout fires. You are in. It moves toward your target. Then it pulls back. Your stop gets hit. And then it continues to the exact target you had set before you got stopped out.

You close the trade platform. You tell yourself the market is manipulated. You come back tomorrow and do it again.

The trade was not wrong. The system was incomplete.

What Was Missing

The pullback that stopped you out was a retest. Price broke a level, moved in your direction, came back to confirm that level as support or resistance, and then continued. That retest is not the trade failing. It is the trade setting up for the second time, at a better entry, with the same destination.

Most systems have no logic for this moment. They are stopped out and finished. Nova GOLD Breakout enters again. Same direction. Same stop levels. Because the retest is part of the trade, not the end of it.

And when the breakout genuinely fails, when price cannot hold above or below the broken level and pushes through the other side of the range, the system enters the fallback trade. Because a failed breakout in one direction is one of the cleanest signals available for the opposite direction.

Three stages. One trade idea that plays out completely instead of ending at the first obstacle.

Running Live. You Can Watch It Right Now.

Nova GOLD Breakout is one of the core EAs in the Nova 002 live signal. Every trade it takes in real market conditions is visible. Not a curated backtest. Not a selected period. Live, ongoing, verifiable.

Follow Nova 002 Live Signal

Free demo also available in the Strategy Tester. XAUUSD M1. See the full history before you commit to anything.

Nova GOLD Breakout - $99 until July 1

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.