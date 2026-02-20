Star Trading System- Manual





Star Trading System | Buy Trading Indicator for MetaTrader 5















1. INTRODUCTION



What is Star Trading System?

Star Trading System helps you find powerful reversal opportunities by automatically detecting Morning Star and Evening Star patterns on your MetaTrader 5 charts. These patterns signal when a trend is exhausted and about to reverse, giving you high-probability entry points at market turning points. The indicator does all the work — it finds the patterns, draws your entry and exit levels, scores quality, and sends you alerts.

What Are Star Patterns?

Star patterns are 3-candle formations that tell a story about market psychology. Think of them as a conversation between buyers and sellers at critical moments.

Morning Star (Bullish Reversal)

The Story:

First candle: Sellers are in complete control with a strong downward move Middle candle (the "star"): The market pauses. Neither buyers nor sellers dominate. This small candle shows indecision Third candle: Buyers surge back with a strong upward move, pushing price well past where the first candle started

What it means: The downtrend has exhausted itself. Buyers are taking control. Time to look for long opportunities.

Evening Star (Bearish Reversal)

The Story:

First candle: Buyers are in complete control with a strong upward move Middle candle (the "star"): The market pauses. This small candle shows indecision at the top Third candle: Sellers surge back with a strong downward move, pushing price well below where the first candle started

What it means: The uptrend has exhausted itself. Sellers are taking control. Time to look for short opportunities.

How the Indicator Finds Patterns

The indicator scans every completed candle on your chart and checks three simple things:

Is the first candle strong and decisive? It looks for a powerful move showing one side (buyers or sellers) was in full control Is the middle candle small? The "star" must be tiny compared to the other candles, showing the market was confused about what to do next Does the third candle reverse strongly? It must push well beyond the halfway point of the first candle, proving the new direction has momentum

Only patterns that pass ALL three checks appear on your chart. This keeps your screen clean and focused on the best opportunities.

Quality Score — How Good Is the Pattern?

Every pattern gets a grade from 0 to 100%, like a report card. This tells you at a glance how strong the reversal signal is.

Quality Grades

Score Grade What It Means 80-100% Excellent (A) Very strong setup. Take these trades confidently 60-79% Good (B) Solid pattern. Good probability of success 40-59% Average (C) Acceptable but needs confirmation from other factors 20-39% Below Average (D) Weak pattern. Trade with caution 0-19% Poor (F) Skip these signals

What the Indicator Checks

The quality score looks at four things equally:

How strong and decisive was the first candle

How small was the star candle (smaller is better)

How strong was the reversal on the third candle

How deep the third candle pushed back into the first candle's range

Default setting: Only patterns scoring 50% or higher show signals on your chart. This filters out weak setups automatically.

Tip: If you're getting too many signals, raise the quality requirement to 60% or 70%. You'll get fewer signals, but they'll be higher quality.

What You See on the Chart

When the indicator finds a star pattern, here's what appears:

Arrow Markers: Show exactly where the pattern formed

Up arrow for Morning Star (bullish)

Down arrow for Evening Star (bearish)

Entry Line: A horizontal line showing where to enter the trade. Price must break through this level to trigger your trade.

Stop Loss Line: A red line showing where to place your protective stop. If price hits this level, exit the trade to limit your loss.

Take Profit Lines: Three green lines (TP1, TP2, TP3) showing different profit targets at increasing distances. You can take partial profits at each level.

Risk/Reward Zones: Color-filled areas showing your risk (red) and potential reward (green) at a glance.

Price Labels: Small text boxes showing how many pips to each level and the reward-to-risk ratio.

Tracking Line: After entry triggers, a dotted line follows the current price so you can see how the trade is progressing.

Signal Lifecycle

Patterns go through simple stages:

Pending: Pattern detected, waiting for price to break the entry level

Triggered: Price broke through entry, trade is now active

Target Hit: Price reached one of your profit targets

Stop Hit: Price hit your stop loss, trade closed

Settings You Can Adjust

The indicator comes with smart defaults that work well right out of the box. But as you gain experience, you can fine-tune these settings:

Setting What It Does Default When to Change It "Quality Threshold" Minimum pattern quality to show signals 50% Raise to 60-70% for fewer, higher-quality signals "ATR Period" How many bars to measure market volatility 14 Increase to 20-30 in calm markets; keep at 10-14 in fast markets "Max Star Body Size" How small the middle candle must be 25% Lower to 20% for stricter, cleaner patterns "Min First Candle Body" How strong the first candle must be 50% Raise to 60% for stronger trend-exhaustion signals "Min Third Candle Body" How strong the reversal must be 40% Raise to 50% for more decisive reversals "Entry Buffer" Small safety margin added to entry level 5% of ATR Usually keep default; reduces false breakouts "Stop Loss Buffer" Extra room for your stop loss 10% of ATR Adjust based on your risk tolerance

Settings Tips

For fewer but higher-quality signals:

Raise "Quality Threshold" to 60-70%

Increase "Min First Candle Body" to 60%

Decrease "Max Star Body Size" to 20%

For more signals to choose from:

Lower "Quality Threshold" to 30-40%

Keep "Min First Candle Body" at 40%

Increase "Max Star Body Size" to 30%

For calm, slow-moving markets:

Increase "ATR Period" to 20-30 bars for more stable readings

For fast, volatile markets:

Keep "ATR Period" at 10-14 bars for quicker response

Best Timeframes and Markets

Star patterns work on any timeframe, but some are better than others:

Timeframe Quality Signals Per Week Best For H4 (4-hour) Best 2-5 signals Swing trading, holding for days H1 (1-hour) Very Good 5-10 signals Day trading, same-day positions M30 (30-min) Good 10-20 signals Active intraday trading M15 (15-min) Moderate 20-40 signals Fast trading (use high quality threshold)

Recommended start: H1 or H4. Star patterns are more reliable when you give them time to develop.

Best Markets

Star patterns work best on liquid markets with clear trends:

Forex: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD Metals: Gold (XAUUSD), Silver (XAGUSD) Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500 Crypto: Bitcoin, Ethereum (on clean data feeds)

Tip: Avoid very low-liquidity currency pairs. The small star candle might appear due to lack of trading, not genuine market indecision.

Getting Started — Quick Setup

Follow these simple steps to start finding star patterns:

Drag the indicator onto your MetaTrader 5 chart Choose your timeframe — H1 or H4 recommended for beginners Keep the default settings to start (they work well for most markets) Look for arrow signals on your chart showing detected patterns Check the quality score displayed with each signal Enable alerts in the settings so you get notified of new patterns Once comfortable, experiment with the "Quality Threshold" and other settings to match your trading style

That's it. The indicator handles everything else — pattern detection, entry levels, stop loss, take profit targets, and alerts.

All Features at a Glance

Pattern-Specific Features

Morning Star detection — automatic bullish reversal pattern finding

Evening Star detection — automatic bearish reversal pattern finding

Quality scoring (0-100%) — know which patterns are strongest

Automatic Entry/Stop Loss/Take Profit levels — no manual calculations needed

Star Trading System includes powerful features shared across all professional indicators in this family. Each feature has its own detailed guide:

Note: This guide covers star pattern features. For detailed instructions on filters, the multi-timeframe scanner, alerts, trailing stops, and other shared features, click the links above.

Common Questions

Q: Why do star patterns have wider stop losses than other patterns?

A: Star patterns use the range of 3 candles instead of 1, so the stop loss needs to be placed beyond a larger area. This is normal. Just adjust your position size to keep your dollar risk the same as you would with other patterns.

Q: Can I use this on M5 or M1 timeframes?

A: You can, but it's not recommended. Star patterns work best on M15 and higher. On very short timeframes, the 3-candle pattern might form due to random noise rather than genuine market reversal.

Q: How do I get fewer signals?

A: Raise the "Quality Threshold" setting to 60% or 70%. You can also increase the "Min First Candle Body" and "Min Third Candle Body" settings. This makes the requirements stricter, so only the best patterns pass.

Q: What's the difference between star patterns and engulfing patterns?

A: Star patterns have a small middle candle that shows market indecision — the "star". Engulfing patterns are only 2 candles without that pause in the middle. Stars often signal stronger reversals because they show the market truly hesitated before changing direction.

What's New — Version 1.00

This is the first release of Star Trading System. Here's what's included:

Pattern Detection:

Morning Star and Evening Star automatic detection

Quality scoring system with 4 quality checks

Automatic entry, stop loss, and take profit level calculations

Smart Filtering:

7 built-in filters to remove low-quality signals

Quality threshold control

Market structure alignment

Extreme zone rejection

Trading Tools:

Trailing stop loss (multiple methods)

Risk/reward visualization

Signal lifecycle tracking

Position management

Alerts & Scanning:

Multi-timeframe scanner (monitor up to 150 symbols across 8 timeframes)

Popup alerts

Sound alerts

Mobile push notifications

Email alerts

Customization:

Dark and light chart themes

Customizable colors

Adjustable risk/reward ratios

Expert Advisor automation support

Performance:

Fast, efficient code

No lag or screen freezing

Memory-optimized

Getting Help

Support: Visit my MQL5 profile at https://www.mql5.com/en/users/khiemni/seller

Ready to find star patterns? Attach the indicator to your chart and start with the default settings. As you get comfortable, explore the shared feature guides to unlock its full potential — including the multi-timeframe scanner, advanced filters, and trailing stop loss features.







