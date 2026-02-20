Star Trading System- Manual

Star Trading System | Buy Trading Indicator for MetaTrader 5
|PART
|Section
|Description
|1
|INTRODUCTION
|Product introduction, what the product helps you with
|2
|INSTALLATION & SETUP
|System requirements, step-by-step installation guide
|Guide to Installing Free Indicators and EAs Included with the Mirage Trading System Purchase
|3
|INTERFACE DISPLAY
|Explanation of the components displayed on the chart
| User Guide: Trading Lines & Signal Tracking System
|The system automatically draws Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines (TP 1–4) on the chart, tracks price action for hits, records Win/Loss results, and displays real-time performance statistics.
|User Guide : Visualization, Zone Fill, Signal Dashboard & Cancelled Signals
|When you attach an indicator to a chart, the system renders the following visual components for each detected signal
|User Guide: MTF SCAN & Dashboard User Guide
|MTF SCAN automatically scans all Market Watch symbols across 8 timeframes (M1 to W1) and displays results on a Dashboard grid directly on your chart.
|User Guide : Chart Theme User Guide
|Chart Theme is a feature that changes the entire chart color scheme in MetaTrader 5 — including the background, candles, grid, text, and Bid/Ask lines — with a single click.
|4
|CORE CONCEPTS
|Fundamental concepts that the system is built upon
| User Guide: Market Structure Functionality in the Trading System
|Identifies trend direction (Uptrend, Downtrend, Ranging) by analyzing swing highs/lows, and detects key events: BOS (trend continuation) and CHoCH (potential trend reversal).
|User Guide : Signal Types, States, and Lifecycle
|A signal is the system's notification when it detects a qualifying candlestick pattern on the chart. Each signal tells you the expected price direction and provides suggested entry, stop loss, an d take profit levels.
|5
|SIGNAL FILTERS
|Filters that refine and validate trading signals
| User Guide: Trade Direction (Direction Filter) in the Trading System
|Defines the allowed trading direction (Buy only, Sell only, both, or neither) as the first filter before searching for entry signals, based on current market trend.
| User Guide: Signal Zone Filter in the Trading System
|Eliminates signals not near important price zones, retaining only those connected to market structures (swing high/low, BOS, CHoCH) to reduce noise.
| User Guide: StoplossHunt Filter User Guide — Filtering "SL Sweep" Signals
|Identifies higher-probability signals by checking whether price "swept stoploss" before forming a pattern.
| User Guide : Extreme Zone Filter
|Extreme Zone Filter is a signal filtering feature that helps avoid entering trades when price is at the top or bottom of a Donchian price channel.
|User Guide: Opposite Signal Filter
|The Opposite Signal Filter is an automatic feature that prevents new signals from appearing when you already have an active trade running in the opposite direction.The principle is very simple: Don't buy when you're selling. Don't sell when you're buying.
|User Guide : Quality Filter User Guide
|Quality Filter is a feature that helps you receive only the best signals — price patterns formed clearly, with balanced proportions and high reliability — and reject weak signals, dull patterns, and those below standard.
|6
|TRADE MANAGEMENT
|User Guide : Risk/Reward & SL Method User Guide
|Risk/Reward (R:R) is the ratio between the amount of money you accept losing (Risk) and the amount of money you expect to gain (Reward) in a single trade.
|User Guide: Trailing Stop Loss (TSL) User Guide
|Regular Stop Loss (SL) stays fixed in one place. You set SL at 1990.00, and it stays there forever — even if price has risen to 2030.00.Trailing Stop Loss (TSL) is different. It automatically moves in your favor when price advances. As price moves up, TSL moves up with it. When price stalls or reverses, TSL holds the best position it reached.
|7
|CONFIGURATION PARAMETERS GUIDE
|Detailed guide to each configuration parameter
|SIGNAL SCANNING CONFIGURATION GUIDE - MIRAGE TRADING SYSTEM EA
|Guide to mastering signal scanning settings within the Inputs tab, optimizing trade discovery on a single chart or across the entire market.
|8
|ALERTS & NOTIFICATIONS
|User Guide: Alerts & Notifications User Guide
|Configure push notifications, and on-screen popups when new signals are detected.
|7
|SYSTEM RISKS & LIMITATIONS
|Notes on system risks and limitations
1. INTRODUCTION
What is Star Trading System?
Star Trading System helps you find powerful reversal opportunities by automatically detecting Morning Star and Evening Star patterns on your MetaTrader 5 charts. These patterns signal when a trend is exhausted and about to reverse, giving you high-probability entry points at market turning points. The indicator does all the work — it finds the patterns, draws your entry and exit levels, scores quality, and sends you alerts.
What Are Star Patterns?
Star patterns are 3-candle formations that tell a story about market psychology. Think of them as a conversation between buyers and sellers at critical moments.
Morning Star (Bullish Reversal)
The Story:
- First candle: Sellers are in complete control with a strong downward move
- Middle candle (the "star"): The market pauses. Neither buyers nor sellers dominate. This small candle shows indecision
- Third candle: Buyers surge back with a strong upward move, pushing price well past where the first candle started
What it means: The downtrend has exhausted itself. Buyers are taking control. Time to look for long opportunities.
Evening Star (Bearish Reversal)
The Story:
- First candle: Buyers are in complete control with a strong upward move
- Middle candle (the "star"): The market pauses. This small candle shows indecision at the top
- Third candle: Sellers surge back with a strong downward move, pushing price well below where the first candle started
What it means: The uptrend has exhausted itself. Sellers are taking control. Time to look for short opportunities.
How the Indicator Finds Patterns
The indicator scans every completed candle on your chart and checks three simple things:
- Is the first candle strong and decisive? It looks for a powerful move showing one side (buyers or sellers) was in full control
- Is the middle candle small? The "star" must be tiny compared to the other candles, showing the market was confused about what to do next
- Does the third candle reverse strongly? It must push well beyond the halfway point of the first candle, proving the new direction has momentum
Only patterns that pass ALL three checks appear on your chart. This keeps your screen clean and focused on the best opportunities.
Quality Score — How Good Is the Pattern?
Every pattern gets a grade from 0 to 100%, like a report card. This tells you at a glance how strong the reversal signal is.
Quality Grades
|Score
|Grade
|What It Means
|80-100%
|Excellent (A)
|Very strong setup. Take these trades confidently
|60-79%
|Good (B)
|Solid pattern. Good probability of success
|40-59%
|Average (C)
|Acceptable but needs confirmation from other factors
|20-39%
|Below Average (D)
|Weak pattern. Trade with caution
|0-19%
|Poor (F)
|Skip these signals
What the Indicator Checks
The quality score looks at four things equally:
- How strong and decisive was the first candle
- How small was the star candle (smaller is better)
- How strong was the reversal on the third candle
- How deep the third candle pushed back into the first candle's range
Default setting: Only patterns scoring 50% or higher show signals on your chart. This filters out weak setups automatically.
Tip: If you're getting too many signals, raise the quality requirement to 60% or 70%. You'll get fewer signals, but they'll be higher quality.
What You See on the Chart
When the indicator finds a star pattern, here's what appears:
Arrow Markers: Show exactly where the pattern formed
- Up arrow for Morning Star (bullish)
- Down arrow for Evening Star (bearish)
Entry Line: A horizontal line showing where to enter the trade. Price must break through this level to trigger your trade.
Stop Loss Line: A red line showing where to place your protective stop. If price hits this level, exit the trade to limit your loss.
Take Profit Lines: Three green lines (TP1, TP2, TP3) showing different profit targets at increasing distances. You can take partial profits at each level.
Risk/Reward Zones: Color-filled areas showing your risk (red) and potential reward (green) at a glance.
Price Labels: Small text boxes showing how many pips to each level and the reward-to-risk ratio.
Tracking Line: After entry triggers, a dotted line follows the current price so you can see how the trade is progressing.
Signal Lifecycle
Patterns go through simple stages:
- Pending: Pattern detected, waiting for price to break the entry level
- Triggered: Price broke through entry, trade is now active
- Target Hit: Price reached one of your profit targets
- Stop Hit: Price hit your stop loss, trade closed
Settings You Can Adjust
The indicator comes with smart defaults that work well right out of the box. But as you gain experience, you can fine-tune these settings:
|Setting
|What It Does
|Default
|When to Change It
|"Quality Threshold"
|Minimum pattern quality to show signals
|50%
|Raise to 60-70% for fewer, higher-quality signals
|"ATR Period"
|How many bars to measure market volatility
|14
|Increase to 20-30 in calm markets; keep at 10-14 in fast markets
|"Max Star Body Size"
|How small the middle candle must be
|25%
|Lower to 20% for stricter, cleaner patterns
|"Min First Candle Body"
|How strong the first candle must be
|50%
|Raise to 60% for stronger trend-exhaustion signals
|"Min Third Candle Body"
|How strong the reversal must be
|40%
|Raise to 50% for more decisive reversals
|"Entry Buffer"
|Small safety margin added to entry level
|5% of ATR
|Usually keep default; reduces false breakouts
|"Stop Loss Buffer"
|Extra room for your stop loss
|10% of ATR
|Adjust based on your risk tolerance
Settings Tips
For fewer but higher-quality signals:
- Raise "Quality Threshold" to 60-70%
- Increase "Min First Candle Body" to 60%
- Decrease "Max Star Body Size" to 20%
For more signals to choose from:
- Lower "Quality Threshold" to 30-40%
- Keep "Min First Candle Body" at 40%
- Increase "Max Star Body Size" to 30%
For calm, slow-moving markets:
- Increase "ATR Period" to 20-30 bars for more stable readings
For fast, volatile markets:
- Keep "ATR Period" at 10-14 bars for quicker response
Best Timeframes and Markets
Star patterns work on any timeframe, but some are better than others:
|Timeframe
|Quality
|Signals Per Week
|Best For
|H4 (4-hour)
|Best
|2-5 signals
|Swing trading, holding for days
|H1 (1-hour)
|Very Good
|5-10 signals
|Day trading, same-day positions
|M30 (30-min)
|Good
|10-20 signals
|Active intraday trading
|M15 (15-min)
|Moderate
|20-40 signals
|Fast trading (use high quality threshold)
Recommended start: H1 or H4. Star patterns are more reliable when you give them time to develop.
Best Markets
Star patterns work best on liquid markets with clear trends:
Forex: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD Metals: Gold (XAUUSD), Silver (XAGUSD) Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500 Crypto: Bitcoin, Ethereum (on clean data feeds)
Tip: Avoid very low-liquidity currency pairs. The small star candle might appear due to lack of trading, not genuine market indecision.
Getting Started — Quick Setup
Follow these simple steps to start finding star patterns:
- Drag the indicator onto your MetaTrader 5 chart
- Choose your timeframe — H1 or H4 recommended for beginners
- Keep the default settings to start (they work well for most markets)
- Look for arrow signals on your chart showing detected patterns
- Check the quality score displayed with each signal
- Enable alerts in the settings so you get notified of new patterns
- Once comfortable, experiment with the "Quality Threshold" and other settings to match your trading style
That's it. The indicator handles everything else — pattern detection, entry levels, stop loss, take profit targets, and alerts.
All Features at a Glance
Pattern-Specific Features
- Morning Star detection — automatic bullish reversal pattern finding
- Evening Star detection — automatic bearish reversal pattern finding
- Quality scoring (0-100%) — know which patterns are strongest
- Automatic Entry/Stop Loss/Take Profit levels — no manual calculations needed
Star Trading System includes powerful features shared across all professional indicators in this family. Each feature has its own detailed guide:
|3
|INTERFACE DISPLAY
|Explanation of the components displayed on the chart
| User Guide: Trading Lines & Signal Tracking System
|The system automatically draws Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines (TP 1–4) on the chart, tracks price action for hits, records Win/Loss results, and displays real-time performance statistics.
|User Guide : Visualization, Zone Fill, Signal Dashboard & Cancelled Signals
|When you attach an indicator to a chart, the system renders the following visual components for each detected signal
|User Guide: MTF SCAN & Dashboard User Guide
|MTF SCAN automatically scans all Market Watch symbols across 8 timeframes (M1 to W1) and displays results on a Dashboard grid directly on your chart.
|User Guide : Chart Theme User Guide
|Chart Theme is a feature that changes the entire chart color scheme in MetaTrader 5 — including the background, candles, grid, text, and Bid/Ask lines — with a single click.
|4
|CORE CONCEPTS
|Fundamental concepts that the system is built upon
| User Guide: Market Structure Functionality in the Trading System
|Identifies trend direction (Uptrend, Downtrend, Ranging) by analyzing swing highs/lows, and detects key events: BOS (trend continuation) and CHoCH (potential trend reversal).
|User Guide : Signal Types, States, and Lifecycle
|A signal is the system's notification when it detects a qualifying candlestick pattern on the chart. Each signal tells you the expected price direction and provides suggested entry, stop loss, an d take profit levels.
|5
|SIGNAL FILTERS
|Filters that refine and validate trading signals
| User Guide: Trade Direction (Direction Filter) in the Trading System
|Defines the allowed trading direction (Buy only, Sell only, both, or neither) as the first filter before searching for entry signals, based on current market trend.
| User Guide: Signal Zone Filter in the Trading System
|Eliminates signals not near important price zones, retaining only those connected to market structures (swing high/low, BOS, CHoCH) to reduce noise.
| User Guide: StoplossHunt Filter User Guide — Filtering "SL Sweep" Signals
|Identifies higher-probability signals by checking whether price "swept stoploss" before forming a pattern.
| User Guide : Extreme Zone Filter
|Extreme Zone Filter is a signal filtering feature that helps avoid entering trades when price is at the top or bottom of a Donchian price channel.
|User Guide: Opposite Signal Filter
|The Opposite Signal Filter is an automatic feature that prevents new signals from appearing when you already have an active trade running in the opposite direction.The principle is very simple: Don't buy when you're selling. Don't sell when you're buying.
|User Guide : Quality Filter User Guide
|Quality Filter is a feature that helps you receive only the best signals — price patterns formed clearly, with balanced proportions and high reliability — and reject weak signals, dull patterns, and those below standard.
|6
|TRADE MANAGEMENT
|User Guide : Risk/Reward & SL Method User Guide
|Risk/Reward (R:R) is the ratio between the amount of money you accept losing (Risk) and the amount of money you expect to gain (Reward) in a single trade.
|User Guide: Trailing Stop Loss (TSL) User Guide
|Regular Stop Loss (SL) stays fixed in one place. You set SL at 1990.00, and it stays there forever — even if price has risen to 2030.00.Trailing Stop Loss (TSL) is different. It automatically moves in your favor when price advances. As price moves up, TSL moves up with it. When price stalls or reverses, TSL holds the best position it reached.
|7
|CONFIGURATION PARAMETERS GUIDE
|Detailed guide to each configuration parameter
|SIGNAL SCANNING CONFIGURATION GUIDE - MIRAGE TRADING SYSTEM EA
|Guide to mastering signal scanning settings within the Inputs tab, optimizing trade discovery on a single chart or across the entire market.
|8
|ALERTS & NOTIFICATIONS
|User Guide: Alerts & Notifications User Guide
|Configure push notifications, and on-screen popups when new signals are detected.
Note: This guide covers star pattern features. For detailed instructions on filters, the multi-timeframe scanner, alerts, trailing stops, and other shared features, click the links above.
Common Questions
Q: Why do star patterns have wider stop losses than other patterns?
A: Star patterns use the range of 3 candles instead of 1, so the stop loss needs to be placed beyond a larger area. This is normal. Just adjust your position size to keep your dollar risk the same as you would with other patterns.
Q: Can I use this on M5 or M1 timeframes?
A: You can, but it's not recommended. Star patterns work best on M15 and higher. On very short timeframes, the 3-candle pattern might form due to random noise rather than genuine market reversal.
Q: How do I get fewer signals?
A: Raise the "Quality Threshold" setting to 60% or 70%. You can also increase the "Min First Candle Body" and "Min Third Candle Body" settings. This makes the requirements stricter, so only the best patterns pass.
Q: What's the difference between star patterns and engulfing patterns?
A: Star patterns have a small middle candle that shows market indecision — the "star". Engulfing patterns are only 2 candles without that pause in the middle. Stars often signal stronger reversals because they show the market truly hesitated before changing direction.
What's New — Version 1.00
This is the first release of Star Trading System. Here's what's included:
Pattern Detection:
- Morning Star and Evening Star automatic detection
- Quality scoring system with 4 quality checks
- Automatic entry, stop loss, and take profit level calculations
Smart Filtering:
- 7 built-in filters to remove low-quality signals
- Quality threshold control
- Market structure alignment
- Extreme zone rejection
Trading Tools:
- Trailing stop loss (multiple methods)
- Risk/reward visualization
- Signal lifecycle tracking
- Position management
Alerts & Scanning:
- Multi-timeframe scanner (monitor up to 150 symbols across 8 timeframes)
- Popup alerts
- Sound alerts
- Mobile push notifications
- Email alerts
Customization:
- Dark and light chart themes
- Customizable colors
- Adjustable risk/reward ratios
- Expert Advisor automation support
Performance:
- Fast, efficient code
- No lag or screen freezing
- Memory-optimized
Getting Help
Support: Visit my MQL5 profile at https://www.mql5.com/en/users/khiemni/seller
Ready to find star patterns? Attach the indicator to your chart and start with the default settings. As you get comfortable, explore the shared feature guides to unlock its full potential — including the multi-timeframe scanner, advanced filters, and trailing stop loss features.