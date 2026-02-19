LIVE Account Update: $310 → $851 in 54 Days | Apex Drawdown Zero EA

January 24, 2026 | By Moss Mbedzi | Grizzly Traders Forex

The Numbers Don't Lie

After weeks of demo testing that showed 416% gains, I finally put real money on the line. No simulations. No backtests. Real capital, real broker (RoboForex), real spreads, real slippage — and the results speak for themselves.

Metric Value Starting Balance $310.63 Current Balance $851.54 Net Profit $540.91 Return 174.13% Win Rate 84.62% Max Drawdown Only 37.41%

🔗 View Live Verified MyFxBook Proof →

What's Happened Since December 6, 2025

The Apex Drawdown Zero EA has been running consistently since launch, racking up an impressive track record over 54 days:

Total Trades Executed: 209

209 This Month Alone (January): 33 trades

33 trades Primary Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) — 103 trades, ~99% of volume

XAUUSD (Gold) — 103 trades, ~99% of volume Secondary Instrument: XAGUSD (Silver) — 1 trade

XAGUSD (Silver) — 1 trade Profit Factor: 3.68 (meaning $3.68 profit for every $1 risked)

Standout Performance Metrics

Best Single Trade: +$159.10

+$159.10 Worst Trade: -$96.18 (controlled, within risk parameters)

-$96.18 (controlled, within risk parameters) Max Consecutive Wins: 25 trades in a row

25 trades in a row Max Consecutive Losses: Only 6

Only 6 Current Drawdown: Just 1.13%







The EA continues to hold steady at $851.54, maintaining profits while managing risk with surgical precision.

Why This Matters — Only 50 Slots Remaining

This isn't a mass-market product. Distribution is intentionally limited to maintain signal quality and support standards. As of today, only 50 slots remain for the Apex Drawdown Zero EA.

When those slots are gone, they're gone. There's no waiting list.

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Product Regular Price Crypto Price You Save Apex Drawdown Zero EA $497 $349 $148 EA + 3 Months Signals Bundle $997 $697 $300 VIP Elite Package (3 spots left) $2,497 $1,747 $750 Monthly Signals Subscription $97/mo $67/mo $30/mo

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Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always trade responsibly.