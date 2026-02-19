LIVE Account Update: $310 → $851 in 54 Days | Apex Drawdown Zero EA

January 24, 2026 | By Moss Mbedzi | Grizzly Traders Forex
The Numbers Don't Lie
After weeks of demo testing that showed 416% gains, I finally put real money on the line. No simulations. No backtests. Real capital, real broker (RoboForex), real spreads, real slippage — and the results speak for themselves.
|Metric
|Value
|Starting Balance
|$310.63
|Current Balance
|$851.54
|Net Profit
|$540.91
|Return
|174.13%
|Win Rate
|84.62%
|Max Drawdown
|Only 37.41%
🔗 View Live Verified MyFxBook Proof →
What's Happened Since December 6, 2025
The Apex Drawdown Zero EA has been running consistently since launch, racking up an impressive track record over 54 days:
- Total Trades Executed: 209
- This Month Alone (January): 33 trades
- Primary Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) — 103 trades, ~99% of volume
- Secondary Instrument: XAGUSD (Silver) — 1 trade
- Profit Factor: 3.68 (meaning $3.68 profit for every $1 risked)
Standout Performance Metrics
- Best Single Trade: +$159.10
- Worst Trade: -$96.18 (controlled, within risk parameters)
- Max Consecutive Wins: 25 trades in a row
- Max Consecutive Losses: Only 6
- Current Drawdown: Just 1.13%
The EA continues to hold steady at $851.54, maintaining profits while managing risk with surgical precision.
Why This Matters — Only 50 Slots Remaining
This isn't a mass-market product. Distribution is intentionally limited to maintain signal quality and support standards. As of today, only 50 slots remain for the Apex Drawdown Zero EA.
When those slots are gone, they're gone. There's no waiting list.
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|Product
|Regular Price
|Crypto Price
|You Save
|Apex Drawdown Zero EA
|$497
|$349
|$148
|EA + 3 Months Signals Bundle
|$997
|$697
|$300
|VIP Elite Package (3 spots left)
|$2,497
|$1,747
|$750
|Monthly Signals Subscription
|$97/mo
|$67/mo
|$30/mo
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Get It Now
- 🛒 Store: grizzlytrading.online
- 💬 WhatsApp: wa.me/27601542672
- 📧 Email: ftmotraderproea@gmail.com
- 🔗 All Links: linktr.ee/mcplabsforex
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Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always trade responsibly.