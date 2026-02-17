Mastering XAUUSD Daily: What Smart Traders Are Watching Today, Feburary 17,2026

"Protecting capital is more important than chasing profit"



We'll examine what the chart actually conveys today, including where buyers and sellers are active, which levels are crucial, and how momentum is shifting in real time.



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XAUUSD Technical Analysis: February 17, 2026 | H1 & M15 Timeframe Deep Dive Market Overview

Gold (XAUUSD) is navigating a critical consolidation phase on February 17, 2026, trading at approximately $4,918.74 per ounce after an extraordinary rally that saw the precious metal reach an all-time high of $5,595.46 on January 29, 2026. The market has since entered a healthy correction mode, pulling back nearly 12% from that peak as traders digest the remarkable 75% year-over-year gains and reassess positioning amid shifting macroeconomic conditions.

Current Market Context

Today's XAUUSD trading range spans from $4,888.71 to $5,047.93, with an opening price of $4,920.27. The precious metal is currently testing critical support levels while maintaining its position above key long-term moving averages, suggesting the broader bullish structure remains intact despite near-term weakness.

The recent volatility has been driven by a confluence of factors: evolving Federal Reserve policy expectations, persistent geopolitical tensions, robust central bank demand (particularly from emerging markets), and profit-taking after an unprecedented multi-month rally.

Key Price Levels (February 17, 2026):

Current Price: $4,918.74

$4,918.74 Daily Range: $4,888.71 - $5,047.93

$4,888.71 - $5,047.93 Opening Price: $4,920.27

$4,920.27 All-Time High: $5,595.46 (January 29, 2026)

$5,595.46 (January 29, 2026) 52-Week Range: $2,832.63 - $5,595.46

H1 Timeframe Analysis: The Intermediate Perspective

Market Structure & Trend Assessment

On the hourly (H1) chart, XAUUSD is displaying classic consolidation characteristics following an extended uptrend. The price is currently expected to continue consolidating within the $4,937.88–$5,107.72 range, with the market testing the lower boundary of this zone.

H1 Bias: Neutral with Bearish Undertones

Gold is maintaining its medium-term downtrend and is now testing the trend boundary of 5,101–5,037. This suggests that while the long-term bullish structure remains intact, the intermediate trend has shifted to corrective mode. The market is at a critical juncture where price action over the next few sessions will determine whether this is merely a pause before continuation or the beginning of a deeper retracement.

Critical Chart Pattern: Rising Wedge

A large Rising Wedge pattern is forming, with a downside breakout projected near $4,937.88 and a potential target at $4,760.74 or lower. This is a significant technical development because Rising Wedges typically resolve to the downside in trending markets, representing a loss of bullish momentum as the rally matures.

Additionally, a Bearish Belt Hold pattern has formed in the $4,996.26–$5,052.87 range, signaling increased selling pressure. This candlestick pattern often marks the beginning of a reversal or consolidation phase.

Technical Indicators on H1

RSI (Relative Strength Index): RSI remains neutral with a slight downward bias, holding around 46 and suggesting room for further decline. This reading is particularly important because it shows the RSI has cooled significantly from overbought territory, giving sellers the technical space to push prices lower without triggering oversold conditions immediately.

After spending much of late 2025 and early 2026 in overbought territory (above 70), the current RSI position indicates the market has successfully unwound excessive bullish sentiment. However, it hasn't yet reached oversold levels (below 30) that would typically signal a buying opportunity.

MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence): MACD is hovering near the zero line in negative territory, indicating a lack of strong momentum in the asset. This is a critical inflection point. When MACD lingers near zero, it signals indecision and often precedes a definitive directional move once the indicator breaks away from this neutral zone.

On multiple timeframes, XAUUSD's MACD is 107.34, which suggests XAUUSD is a Buy, though this reading appears to be from a broader timeframe perspective and may not reflect the most current H1 weakness.

MFI (Money Flow Index): MFI is declining, indicating capital outflows from the asset. This volume-weighted momentum indicator confirms that the recent price weakness is accompanied by genuine selling pressure rather than merely a lack of buying interest. When MFI declines alongside price, it validates the bearish move.

VWAP & Moving Averages: VWAP and SMA20 are above the market price, suggesting increased selling pressure. This configuration indicates that recent buyers are underwater on their positions, which often leads to additional selling as traders cut losses or reduce exposure.

However, looking at broader moving averages:

XAUUSD's 50-day simple moving average is 4646.20, creating a Buy signal

XAUUSD's 100-day simple moving average is 4362.15, creating a Buy signal

XAUUSD's 200-day simple moving average is 3878.56, creating a Buy signal

The fact that price remains well above these major SMAs confirms that the long-term trend structure is still bullish. These levels will serve as critical support zones if the current correction deepens.

ADX (Average Directional Index): While not explicitly mentioned in current data, typical ADX behavior during consolidations suggests moderate readings (below 25), indicating that the strong trending conditions seen during the rally phase have temporarily dissipated.

Key Support and Resistance Levels (H1)

Immediate Resistance:

$5,047.93 - $5,052.87: Recent high and upper boundary of Bearish Belt Hold pattern

Recent high and upper boundary of Bearish Belt Hold pattern $5,101 - $5,107.72: Key resistance zone and upper consolidation boundary

Key resistance zone and upper consolidation boundary $5,200 - $5,300: Major psychological levels (if breakout occurs)

Critical Support Zones:

$4,937.88: Lower boundary of Rising Wedge (break here confirms pattern)

Lower boundary of Rising Wedge (break here confirms pattern) $4,888.71: Today's low and immediate support

Today's low and immediate support $4,821.84: Key support level for tomorrow

Key support level for tomorrow $4,760.74: Projected target if Rising Wedge breaks down

Projected target if Rising Wedge breaks down $4,646.20: 50-day SMA (major support)

50-day SMA (major support) $5,000: Psychological support (critical level for sentiment)

H1 Market Psychology

The current H1 structure reveals a market in transition. After an extraordinary rally fueled by central bank buying, geopolitical uncertainty, and expectations of Fed rate cuts, gold is now pausing as traders reassess valuations at these elevated levels.

The formation of both a Rising Wedge and Bearish Belt Hold pattern suggests institutional profit-taking is underway. However, the proximity to the psychologically important $5,000 level means strong buyer interest likely exists just below current prices.

M15 Timeframe Analysis: Precision Trading Perspective

Intraday Price Dynamics

On the 15-minute (M15) chart, price action becomes more granular and reveals the tactical battle between bulls and bears. This timeframe is essential for identifying precise entry and exit points within the broader H1 consolidation range.

M15 Bias: Bearish with Support Zone Awareness

The M15 chart shows gold has been trending lower within a descending channel over the past several sessions, making lower highs and lower lows. However, as price approaches the critical $4,900-$4,920 support cluster, we're seeing increased volatility and testing behavior, suggesting buyers are beginning to step in.

M15 Technical Setup

Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Analysis:

The market has created several Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) during its recent decline:

Supply Zones (Order Blocks):

$5,020 - $5,040: Minor supply zone where sellers have previously entered

Minor supply zone where sellers have previously entered $5,080 - $5,100: Stronger institutional selling zone

Stronger institutional selling zone $5,150 - $5,180: Major supply if price rallies back

Demand Zones:

$4,900 - $4,920: Current testing zone with multiple bounces

Current testing zone with multiple bounces $4,860 - $4,880: Secondary demand if current level fails

Secondary demand if current level fails $4,820 - $4,840: Deeper FVG fill zone and strong support

Fair Value Gaps: Multiple unfilled gaps exist between $4,850 and $4,950, creating potential retracement targets. These gaps often act as magnets, pulling price to fill the imbalance before continuing in the original direction.

M15 Momentum Indicators

RSI on M15: The RSI on the M15 timeframe is oscillating between 35-55, showing consistent bearish momentum during downswings but quickly recovering during bounces. This "choppy" RSI behavior is typical of range-bound consolidation and suggests neither bulls nor bears have full control.

Stochastic Oscillator: The Stochastic is showing multiple oversold signals in the $4,900 area, indicating short-term exhaustion of selling pressure. However, these signals have been quickly invalidated by renewed selling, confirming the market's indecisive nature.

Volume Profile: Volume analysis on M15 shows the highest trading activity occurring between $4,950-$5,050, establishing this as the current "value area." Price acceptance outside this range on either direction would signal a potential breakout.

M15 Key Levels for Intraday Trading

Micro Resistance:

$4,965 - $4,980: Immediate pivot resistance

Immediate pivot resistance $5,000 - $5,020: Psychological level and minor supply

Psychological level and minor supply $5,050 - $5,070: Stronger resistance cluster

Micro Support:

$4,910 - $4,920: Current battleground and immediate support

Current battleground and immediate support $4,888 - $4,895: Today's low and critical short-term support

Today's low and critical short-term support $4,860 - $4,870: Deeper support if breakdown occurs

Deeper support if breakdown occurs $4,820 - $4,835: Major demand zone

M15 Trading Opportunities

Scenario 1: Bullish Bounce Setup (Counter-Trend)

Entry Criteria: Price holds above $4,900 on M15 with bullish engulfing or hammer candle RSI crosses back above 50 Volume spike on bullish candle

Entry Range: $4,905 - $4,920

$4,905 - $4,920 Target 1: $4,965 (risk-reward ~1.5:1)

$4,965 (risk-reward ~1.5:1) Target 2: $5,020 (risk-reward ~2.5:1)

$5,020 (risk-reward ~2.5:1) Stop Loss: $4,875 (below recent swing low)

$4,875 (below recent swing low) Probability: Moderate (40-50%) - counter-trend trade

Scenario 2: Breakdown Continuation (With Trend)

Entry Criteria: Decisive break below $4,888 on M15 with strong bearish candle Increased volume on breakdown Retest of broken support fails (becomes resistance)

Entry Range: $4,880 - $4,890 (on retest)

$4,880 - $4,890 (on retest) Target 1: $4,860 (risk-reward ~2:1)

$4,860 (risk-reward ~2:1) Target 2: $4,820 (risk-reward ~4:1)

$4,820 (risk-reward ~4:1) Target 3: $4,760 (risk-reward ~7:1)

$4,760 (risk-reward ~7:1) Stop Loss: $4,915 (above broken support turned resistance)

$4,915 (above broken support turned resistance) Probability: Higher (55-65%) - trend-following trade

Scenario 3: Range Trading (High Probability)

Buy: Near $4,900 with quick profit targets at $4,950-$4,980

Near $4,900 with quick profit targets at $4,950-$4,980 Sell: Near $5,040-$5,050 with targets at $4,950-$4,920

Near $5,040-$5,050 with targets at $4,950-$4,920 Stop Loss: Tight stops (20-30 pips) given range-bound conditions

Tight stops (20-30 pips) given range-bound conditions Note: This strategy works best until a breakout occurs

Multi-Timeframe Synthesis: H1 + M15 Integration

Combining Perspectives for Optimal Trading

The most effective trading approach synchronizes H1 directional bias with M15 execution precision:

Current Market State:

H1 Direction: Consolidation with bearish bias (Rising Wedge forming) M15 Execution: Range-bound with testing of critical support Alignment: Both timeframes suggest caution with slight bearish tilt

Trading Framework:

For Bulls:

Wait for H1 to show bullish reversal signals (MACD turning positive, RSI reclaiming 50)

Use M15 to enter on pullbacks to $4,900-$4,920 demand zone

Only take long positions with clear H1 confirmation

Keep position sizes smaller than usual given uncertain H1 structure

For Bears:

Current H1 setup favors bearish bias (Rising Wedge, declining MFI)

Use M15 to enter on rallies to $5,000-$5,040 supply zones

Break of $4,888 on M15 with H1 confirmation is high-probability short entry

Trail stops using M15 swing highs

For Range Traders:

Trade the $4,900-$5,050 range on M15

Use H1 indicators to gauge breakout probability

Reduce exposure as price approaches range boundaries

Exit all positions if H1 shows clear directional break

Volume and Liquidity Analysis

Current Volume Trends: Trading volume remains elevated compared to pre-rally periods, but has decreased from the peak volatility seen during the January selloff. This volume profile suggests:

Distribution Phase: Institutional players are gradually reducing long positions Retail Interest: Remains strong, providing liquidity for institutional exits Potential Exhaustion: Lower volume on down days suggests selling pressure may be waning

VWAP Positioning: With VWAP above current price, we know that the average trader who bought today is currently profitable. This often leads to support formation as participants defend their average entry price.

Fundamental Catalysts Shaping the Technicals

This Week's Critical Events

Key Economic Releases:

February 17 (Today): FOMC Minutes release (could reveal Fed's internal debate on rate path)

FOMC Minutes release (could reveal Fed's internal debate on rate path) February 18: Initial Jobless Claims

Initial Jobless Claims February 19: Existing Home Sales, Leading Economic Indicators

Existing Home Sales, Leading Economic Indicators February 20: US GDP Q4 data, Manufacturing and Services PMI for February

Gold prices may remain highly volatile this week amid the release of FOMC minutes, US jobless claims data, other macroeconomic reports, and commentary from Federal Reserve officials.

Federal Reserve Policy Outlook

According to CME Group data, the probability of an interest rate cut to 3.25–3.50% in March stands at 21.1%. Meanwhile, 78.9% of market participants expect rates to remain unchanged at 3.50–3.75%.

This policy expectation is crucial for gold because:

Low cut probability removes a key bullish catalyst

removes a key bullish catalyst Delayed easing keeps opportunity cost of holding gold elevated

keeps opportunity cost of holding gold elevated Dollar strength tends to pressure gold prices

However, any dovish surprise in FOMC minutes or weaker economic data could quickly shift these probabilities, potentially triggering a sharp rally in gold.

Structural Demand Drivers

Central Bank Purchases: Gold purchases by central banks totaled 863 tonnes in 2025 and are expected to ease slightly to 850 tonnes in 2026. While still robust, the slight reduction suggests some central banks may be pausing accumulation at these elevated prices.

China's central bank (PBOC) has been a key buyer, extending gold purchases for a fifteenth consecutive month in January. However, the pace has moderated compared to 2024, creating uncertainty about future institutional demand.

Investment Demand: In 2025, global gold demand rose to 5,002 tonnes. Key drivers included geopolitical instability and strong investor interest. Supported by record prices, the total value of gold demand surged by 45% to $555 billion, while investment volumes reached 2,175 tonnes.

The question for 2026: Can investment demand remain strong at prices above $5,000 per ounce?

Jewelry Sector Weakness: Due to exceptionally high prices, global jewelry sales fell 18% in 2025, with the sharpest decline recorded in China, where demand dropped by 24%. This price-sensitivity in physical demand could cap upside potential.

Geopolitical Risk Premium

Geopolitical risks continue to underpin safe-haven demand, as tensions between the US and Iran persist despite tentative diplomatic progress. Additionally, ongoing concerns about the Russia-Ukraine situation and Middle East instability continue to support gold's safe-haven appeal.

Any escalation in these tensions could quickly drive gold back toward $5,200-$5,400, while de-escalation could trigger deeper corrections toward $4,600-$4,800.

Technical Indicators Summary Table

Overall Signal: NEUTRAL (Consolidation Mode)

Indicator H1 Timeframe M15 Timeframe Signal Weight RSI (14) 46 (Neutral-Bearish) 40-55 (Oscillating) Neutral Medium MACD Near Zero (Negative) Mixed Sell High MFI Declining Declining Sell Medium Moving Averages (Short) Below SMA20/VWAP Mixed Sell Medium Moving Averages (Long) Above 50/100/200 SMA Above key levels Buy High Price Action Rising Wedge Range-bound Sell High Volume Declining Moderate Neutral Medium Support/Resistance Near support Testing $4,900 Neutral High Overall SELL/NEUTRAL NEUTRAL NEUTRAL -

Trading Strategies for February 17, 2026

Strategy 1: Conservative Range Trading

Profile: Best for risk-averse traders or those wanting to capitalize on consolidation

Approach:

Buy Zone: $4,900-$4,920 with confirmation

$4,900-$4,920 with confirmation Sell Zone: $5,030-$5,050 with confirmation

$5,030-$5,050 with confirmation Targets: 50-80 pip moves within range

50-80 pip moves within range Stop Loss: 30-40 pips beyond range boundaries

30-40 pips beyond range boundaries Position Size: 1-2% risk per trade

1-2% risk per trade Success Rate: Higher (60-70%) but smaller gains

Rules:

Exit ALL positions if price breaks range decisively (1-hour close beyond boundaries)

Tighten stops as price approaches opposite range boundary

Reduce exposure on third consecutive range test (likely breakout imminent)

Strategy 2: Breakout Trading (Directional)

Profile: For aggressive traders anticipating a directional move

Bullish Breakout:

Trigger: H1 close above $5,107.72 with volume

H1 close above $5,107.72 with volume Entry: Retest of breakout level ($5,080-$5,100)

Retest of breakout level ($5,080-$5,100) Targets: $5,200 → $5,300 → $5,400

$5,200 → $5,300 → $5,400 Stop Loss: Below $5,040

Below $5,040 Risk-Reward: Minimum 3:1

Bearish Breakdown:

Trigger: H1 close below $4,888 with volume

H1 close below $4,888 with volume Entry: Retest of broken support ($4,900-$4,920)

Retest of broken support ($4,900-$4,920) Targets: $4,820 → $4,760 → $4,646

$4,820 → $4,760 → $4,646 Stop Loss: Above $4,950

Above $4,950 Risk-Reward: Minimum 3:1

Important: False breakouts are common. Wait for retest and confirmation before entry.

Strategy 3: Swing Trading (Multi-Day)

Profile: For patient traders focused on H1/H4 structure

Bullish Swing:

Entry Conditions: Price holds above $4,900 for 24+ hours RSI reclaims 50 on H1 MACD crosses positive Bullish reversal pattern forms (double bottom, inverse H&S)

Entry: $4,920-$4,960

$4,920-$4,960 Targets: $5,150 → $5,300 → $5,500

$5,150 → $5,300 → $5,500 Stop Loss: Below $4,850

Below $4,850 Timeline: 3-7 days

Bearish Swing:

Entry Conditions: Rising Wedge breaks down (below $4,937) H1 closes below $4,880 RSI fails to reclaim 50

Entry: $4,870-$4,890 (on retest)

$4,870-$4,890 (on retest) Targets: $4,760 → $4,646 → $4,500

$4,760 → $4,646 → $4,500 Stop Loss: Above $4,950

Above $4,950 Timeline: 5-10 days

Strategy 4: Scalping (Advanced)

Profile: For experienced M15/M5 traders only

Setup:

Trade within identified M15 supply/demand zones

Use 5-10 pip targets with 5-8 pip stops

High win rate required (70%+) due to tight risk parameters

Maximum 5-7 trades per session

Best during London/New York overlap (1300-1600 GMT)

Zones:

Buy: $4,905-$4,915

Sell: $4,970-$4,985, $5,020-$5,035

Risk Management Framework

Position Sizing Guidelines

Conservative:

Risk 0.5-1% of capital per trade

Maximum 2 open positions (2% total risk)

Reduce size by 50% during high-impact news

Moderate:

Risk 1-2% of capital per trade

Maximum 3 open positions (4-6% total risk)

No new positions 30 minutes before major news

Aggressive:

Risk 2-3% of capital per trade

Maximum 4 open positions (8-12% total risk)

Willing to trade through news with appropriate stops

Stop Loss Placement

Technical Stops:

Below M15 swing lows for longs (+20-40 pips buffer)

Above M15 swing highs for shorts (+20-40 pips buffer)

Below H1 support zones for swing trades (+40-60 pips buffer)

Volatility-Based Stops:

Use ATR (Average True Range): 1.5-2x current ATR

Current ATR (H1): Approximately 25-35 pips

Recommended stop: 40-70 pips depending on timeframe

Time-Based Stops:

Exit if setup doesn't work within 8-12 hours (day trades)

Exit if thesis invalidated (e.g., expected support breaks)

Take Profit Strategy

Scaling Out:

Take 33% profit at 1:1 risk-reward

Move stop to breakeven

Take 33% at 2:1 risk-reward

Trail remaining 34% with 30-50 pip trailing stop

Fixed Targets:

Set multiple targets at key resistance/support levels

Use limit orders to avoid emotional decisions

Don't move targets once set (maintains discipline)

Market Outlook: Short to Long Term

Short-Term (1-5 Days): Consolidation with Downside Risk

Base Case (60% probability): Gold continues consolidating between $4,880-$5,080 as markets await clearer Fed signals and economic data. Expect choppy, range-bound trading with 2-3% daily ranges.

Bullish Case (20% probability): Dovish FOMC minutes or weak economic data sparks rally toward $5,200-$5,300. Requires break above $5,107 with conviction.

Bearish Case (20% probability): Rising Wedge breakdown triggers move to $4,760-$4,820. Requires break below $4,888 with follow-through selling.

Medium-Term (1-4 Weeks): Testing Long-Term Support

In February 2026, gold prices may be highly volatile amid geopolitical tensions and interest rate changes. Inflation expectations will likely support the precious metal, but a stronger US dollar may limit price gains. Experts expect gold to trade in the $4,914.81–$5,719.00 range by the end of the month.

Key Levels to Watch:

Upside: $5,400-$5,600 (previous highs)

$5,400-$5,600 (previous highs) Downside: $4,646 (50-day SMA), $4,500 (psychological support)

The medium-term direction will largely depend on:

Fed policy trajectory (dovish = bullish for gold) US Dollar strength (inverse correlation) Real yields on 10-year Treasuries Central bank buying pace

Long-Term (2026 Outlook): Structural Bull Market Intact

Despite near-term consolidation, the structural bull case for gold remains compelling:

According to technical analysis, XAUUSD remains in an overall uptrend. After a sharp decline, the market has entered a recovery phase. The price is holding above the SMA 200, suggesting that the long-term bullish trend is still intact.

2026 Price Forecasts: The outlook for the XAUUSD pair's performance in 2026 is optimistic. The price is expected to range between $5,591.00 and $10,833.00 by the end of the year.

More conservative estimates suggest:

Q1 2026: $4,800-$5,500

$4,800-$5,500 Q2 2026: $5,200-$6,200

$5,200-$6,200 Q3 2026: $5,500-$6,800

$5,500-$6,800 Q4 2026: $6,000-$7,600

Long-Term Bull Case Drivers:

Central Bank Diversification: Continued de-dollarization efforts Geopolitical Uncertainty: Russia-Ukraine, Middle East tensions Fiscal Concerns: Rising global debt levels Currency Debasement: Money supply expansion Inflation Hedge: Persistent above-target inflation

Potential Headwinds:

Higher-for-Longer Rates: Opportunity cost of holding gold Strong US Dollar: Inverse correlation pressures gold Profit-Taking: After 75% rally, some unwinding expected Reduced Central Bank Buying: Possible pause at high prices

Correlation Analysis

Gold's Relationship with Other Assets

US Dollar (DXY):

Correlation: Strong negative (-0.7 to -0.85)

Strong negative (-0.7 to -0.85) Current State: Dollar showing resilience, weighing on gold

Dollar showing resilience, weighing on gold Trading Implication: Watch DXY at 105-106 resistance; break higher = gold pressure

10-Year Treasury Yields:

Correlation: Negative (-0.6 to -0.75)

Negative (-0.6 to -0.75) Current State: Yields around 4.2-4.4%, elevated

Yields around 4.2-4.4%, elevated Trading Implication: Rising yields reduce gold's appeal vs. interest-bearing assets

S&P 500:

Correlation: Weak positive to neutral (0.2 to 0.4)

Weak positive to neutral (0.2 to 0.4) Current State: Stocks consolidating after strong run

Stocks consolidating after strong run Trading Implication: Risk-off moves support gold, risk-on pressures it

Bitcoin:

Correlation: Moderate positive (0.4 to 0.6) in recent years

Moderate positive (0.4 to 0.6) in recent years Current State: Crypto experiencing volatility

Crypto experiencing volatility Trading Implication: Both serve as alternative assets, some capital rotation occurs

Silver (XAG/USD):

Correlation: Very strong positive (0.85 to 0.95)

Very strong positive (0.85 to 0.95) Current State: Silver showing relative weakness

Silver showing relative weakness Trading Implication: Gold/Silver ratio elevated, suggests silver underperformance or gold overvaluation

Sentiment Analysis

Current Market Sentiment Indicators

Fear & Greed Index: While specific current readings aren't available, the gold market typically reflects broader risk sentiment. The consolidation after a parabolic rally suggests a shift from "extreme greed" to more neutral sentiment.

Commitment of Traders (COT) Report: Commercial hedgers (typically right at extremes) have likely been reducing long exposure after the rally, while large speculators may still hold substantial long positions. This setup often precedes corrections.

Retail vs. Institutional Positioning:

Retail: Likely still bullish, buying dips

Likely still bullish, buying dips Institutional: Probably reducing exposure, taking profits

Probably reducing exposure, taking profits Central Banks: Continuing strategic accumulation but at slower pace

Social Media & Sentiment Tracking: Gold discussions have increased significantly on trading platforms and social media, which often coincides with market tops. However, sustained interest can also support higher price floors.

Advanced Trading Techniques

1. Fibonacci Retracement Levels

From January High ($5,595) to Current Levels:

23.6% Retracement: $5,435 (already breached)

$5,435 (already breached) 38.2% Retracement: $5,185 (currently testing)

$5,185 (currently testing) 50.0% Retracement: $4,995 (critical level)

$4,995 (critical level) 61.8% Retracement: $4,805 (deep support)

$4,805 (deep support) 78.6% Retracement: $4,530 (maximum expected pullback in bull market)

Trading Application:

Buyers typically emerge at 38.2-50% levels in strong trends

Break below 61.8% suggests deeper correction or trend change

Use these levels for scale-in entries with proper risk management

2. Elliott Wave Analysis (Simplified)

If we consider the rally from $2,800 to $5,595 as a five-wave impulse:

Wave 1: $2,800 → $3,500

$2,800 → $3,500 Wave 2: $3,500 → $3,200

$3,500 → $3,200 Wave 3: $3,200 → $5,000 (strongest)

$3,200 → $5,000 (strongest) Wave 4: $5,000 → $4,600

$5,000 → $4,600 Wave 5: $4,600 → $5,595 (final push)

Current correction could be:

Wave A (complete): $5,595 → $4,888

(complete): $5,595 → $4,888 Wave B (forming): $4,888 → $5,080-$5,200?

(forming): $4,888 → $5,080-$5,200? Wave C (pending): $5,080 → $4,600-$4,800?

This suggests a complex correction before next major leg higher.

3. Volume Spread Analysis (VSA)

Key VSA signals to watch:

Climactic Action: Look for wide-range down bars on ultra-high volume (capitulation)

Look for wide-range down bars on ultra-high volume (capitulation) No Demand: Up bars on low volume suggest rally weakness

Up bars on low volume suggest rally weakness Strength: Down bars on low volume suggest selling exhaustion

Down bars on low volume suggest selling exhaustion Test: Small ranges with low volume at support = strength

4. Order Flow & Liquidity Analysis

Key Liquidity Pools:

Above Market: $5,000 (psychological), $5,107 (resistance), $5,200 (round number)

$5,000 (psychological), $5,107 (resistance), $5,200 (round number) Below Market: $4,900 (psychological), $4,888 (today's low), $4,820 (support)

Trading Implication: Markets often "sweep" these liquidity pools before reversing. For example:

Quick spike below $4,888 to trigger stops → Immediate reversal = bullish trap

Push above $5,000 fails to hold → Reversal = bearish trap

Contrarian Perspectives

Devil's Advocate: Why Gold Could Decline Further

Despite the bullish long-term outlook, several factors could drive a deeper correction:

Overextended Rally: 75% gain in one year is historically extreme Fed Stays Hawkish: No rate cuts in 2026 scenario Geopolitical De-escalation: Peace in Ukraine, Middle East stabilization Dollar Strength: USD rally to 110+ on DXY Central Bank Pause: PBOC and others stop buying at high prices Technical Breakdown: Failure of $4,646 support opens door to $4,200-$4,400

Bearish Target Scenario: If these factors align, gold could retrace to $4,200-$4,500 (major support zone) before resuming uptrend. This would represent a 50-62% Fibonacci retracement—healthy in a bull market.

Contrarian Bullish Case: Why $6,000+ Is Possible Soon

Conversely, several catalysts could drive immediate resumption of uptrend:

Fed Pivots Dovish: Surprise rate cuts or QE restart Geopolitical Shock: Major escalation in conflicts Banking Crisis: Renewed financial system stress Currency Crisis: Emerging market currency collapses PBOC Accelerates: China dramatically increases gold purchases Technical Breakout: Clean break above $5,200 triggers momentum buying

Bullish Target Scenario: Break above $5,200 with conviction could rapidly drive gold to $5,500-$6,000 as technical resistance disappears and FOMO (fear of missing out) accelerates.

Final Thoughts & Key Takeaways

Gold finds itself at a critical juncture on February 17, 2026. After one of the most spectacular rallies in its history, the precious metal is now consolidating and testing the resolve of both bulls and bears.

Critical Takeaways:

Technical Structure: H1 shows Rising Wedge (bearish) but price remains above key MAs (bullish). Conflicting signals warrant caution. M15 Precision: The $4,900-$4,920 zone is THE battleground for this week. Hold = bounce likely. Break = $4,760-$4,820 targets. Fundamental Support: Central bank buying, geopolitical tensions, and inflation concerns provide structural support, limiting downside. Fed Watch: FOMC minutes today are crucial. Dovish tone = rally catalyst. Hawkish tone = pressure continues. Range Trading: Until definitive break of $4,888-$5,107 range, treat gold as range-bound with neutral bias. Risk Management: Given uncertainty, smaller position sizes and wider stops are prudent. Don't force trades. Long-Term Outlook: Despite near-term uncertainty, structural bull case remains intact. Corrections are buying opportunities for patient traders. Key Levels This Week: Must Hold: $4,888 (bears take control if broken)

$4,888 (bears take control if broken) Must Break: $5,107 (bulls take control if broken)

$5,107 (bulls take control if broken) Critical: $5,000 psychological level

Trading Wisdom

In times of consolidation and uncertainty, the best strategy is often patience. Let the market reveal its hand rather than forcing a directional bias.

Wait for:

Clear H1 trend signals (MACD, RSI confirmation)

Volume confirmation on breakouts

Multiple timeframe alignment

Proper risk-reward setups (minimum 2:1)

Avoid:

Overtrading in choppy conditions

Fighting the range (respect boundaries)

Overleveraging during uncertainty

Emotional decision-making

Remember: Gold has been humanity's store of value for millennia. Whether it's at $4,900 or $5,900, those who respect the market, manage risk diligently, and maintain discipline will be positioned to profit from its movements.

Disclaimer: This analysis is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Trading gold and other financial instruments involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always conduct your own research, understand the risks involved, and consider consulting with a licensed financial advisor before making investment decisions. Never risk more than you can afford to lose, and always use appropriate risk management techniques including stop-loss orders.

Published: February 17, 2026

Timeframes Analyzed: H1 (1-Hour), M15 (15-Minute)

Asset: XAUUSD (Gold Spot vs US Dollar)

Analysis Type: Technical Analysis with Fundamental Context

Next Update: February 18, 2026 (Post-FOMC Minutes)