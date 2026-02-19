GMM Master Dashboard: The Story Behind the Innovation

Merging Legend with Modern AI

With Gemini's assistance, I successfully translated years of manual observation into a sophisticated automated dashboard. The system integrates two core pillars:





1. Linear Regression Degrees: This is based on the LRDegrees Indicator for MT5, a tool I have shared with the global trading community on the MQL5 CodeBase since 2017

2. The 2014 Magnet Theory: This logic is derived from my continuous market observations since 2014. I discovered a recurring price behavior: whenever a bar's open price is below the EMA2 (Weighted Close), the price is inevitably "magnetized" back up towards the EMA2. Conversely, if it opens above, it is drawn back down. This phenomenon occurs consistently across all market conditions, whether in a bullish or bearish trend.

Today, the GMM Master Dashboard stands as a "Really Steadfast" decision support system, bridging nearly a decade of trading wisdom with the cutting-edge power of Artificial Intelligence.

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